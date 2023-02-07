Pamela Anderson is doubling down on her accusations against Tim Allen for the third time.
For some context, the two former costars have been going back and forth for a few weeks since Pamela publicly accused Tim of flashing her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.
In her new book, Love, Pamela, the Baywatch star alleges: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”
Pamela was just 23 at the time of the alleged incident, and although Home Improvement was her first acting role, she was already fairly well known for her Playboy modeling.
Comparatively, Tim was in his late 30s at the time and apparently told Pamela that he was flashing her to get “even,” after having presumably seen her nude modeling photos before meeting her on set.
Variety published the claims on Jan. 22, having obtained the excerpt from Pamela’s book before its official release.
Tim was quick to shut down the rumors, telling the outlet in a statement: “It never happened. I would never do such a thing.”
The very next day, Pamela hit back, telling Vanity Fair that the alleged flashing was “just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations” she “learned to navigate” throughout her career.
Later that week, Pamela talked about her accusations for a second time since the excerpt was made public, this time emphasizing that she had no ill will toward Tim and that she firmly believed he had no bad intentions.
“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” she told Variety in a separate interview. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
Soon after this, Tim seemed to echo similar sentiments toward his former costar, describing her as a “fun girl” with a “weird memory.”
He remained firm in his denial, saying that “everyone” at ABC — which broadcast all eight seasons of Home Improvement — “is a little disappointed” by her claims.
And now, speaking about the claims for a third time, Pamela says she thinks Tim has no choice but to say it never happened.
Sitting down with ET Canada, Pamela recounted her version of events in more detail, saying: “It was the first day of filming, and I was in my dressing room and I came out, and then he came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on, and he goes [mimics opening robe]. And then he closes it and he goes, ‘Now we’re even — I’ve seen you naked, you’ve seen me naked. Now we can start the show.’”
“How could you make that up?” she questioned.
Providing more context, Pamela claimed that her costar acted with remorse and “ran back into his room.”
“He was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy,” she alleged.
Moving on to address Tim’s take on the matter, Pamela said: “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in” — presumably referring to the #MeToo movement and wider discussions about cancel culture.
“If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that…’ he’d be — A lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg,” she added.
She concluded that she felt it was important to come forward in order to demonstrate how she was treated in her childhood and career, particularly in light of the fact that Home Improvement was her first acting job.
“I only talked about really pivotal moments to try get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career,” she said. “And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things.”