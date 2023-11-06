Pamela Anderson Addressed Her Viral No-Makeup Moment And Said “Chasing Youth Is Futile”

“I’m makeup free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?” Pamela said in a new interview. “Chasing youth is futile.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Pamela Anderson is reflecting on her viral no-makeup moment.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

In case you missed it, the iconic actor sparked a wave of praise in September when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week without her signature glam.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson waving to a crowd
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Over the course of the week, Pamela sat front row at numerous fashion shows and posed for cameras as she showed off her bare face and glowing complexion.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson smiling widely as she walks wearing a blouse and a blazer
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

At the time, she addressed her decision to ditch makeup during a video for Vogue France, explaining that it came as a natural step in her life.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson smiling as she tips her wide-brimmed hat
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“I don't know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don't want to compete with the clothes,’” she told the outlet while getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Vogue France / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It's a release,” she said casually, later adding that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been in her own skin.

Pamela Anderson sitting at an event
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

“My mom always told me, ‘At some point in your life, you're not gonna want to wear makeup on your skin.’ And she’s right,” she recalled.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Vogue France / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Pamela’s stripped back look garnered widespread praise from fans and A-listers alike, with celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis and Scarlett Johansson speaking out in support of the actor.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Rachpoot / GC Images

“I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on” Scarlett told PopSugar, describing the move as a “powerful message for women.”

Closeup of Scarlett Johansson
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Similarly, Jamie Lee wrote on Instagram that she was “floored” by Pamela’s brave “act of courage and rebellion.”

Screenshot of Jamie Lee Curtis&#x27;s Instagram comment
@JamieLeeCurtis / Instagram / Via instagram.com

And now, the Baywatch star is reflecting on the widespread frenzy, admitting that she never intended to go viral with her new look.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“I'm makeup free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?” she told People in a new interview. “I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message.”

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Vivienne Westwood

The 56-year-old — who’s had somewhat of a public resurgence this year with the release of her documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, and her subsequent memoir — expressed that she’s at peace with getting older.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

“I call it life-ing, not aging,” she said. “Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be okay with where our feet stand right now.”

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Pamela continued: “I don't have to be cool anymore. I can just be me. It's very freeing to be comfortable in your own skin.”

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

As for whether she’ll ever wear makeup again, the mom of two made it clear that she’s not ruling out experimenting with different looks in the future.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Taylor Hill / WireImage

“I'm not opposed to it, I just don't want to play the game,” she said. “And it felt good to look in the mirror and say, ‘I'm OK just like this.’”

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Netflix

Back in August, Pamela opened up to Elle magazine about embracing a more natural look, revealing that her perspective on glam changed drastically after the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019.

Pamela Anderson onstage
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

“She was the best… And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she told the outlet, adding that her new style has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious, too.”

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” she said.

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Michael Ostuni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer