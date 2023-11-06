Pamela Anderson Addressed Her Viral No-Makeup Moment And Said “Chasing Youth Is Futile”

In case you missed it, the iconic actor sparked a wave of praise in September when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week without her signature glam.
Over the course of the week, Pamela sat front row at numerous fashion shows and posed for cameras as she showed off her bare face and glowing complexion.
At the time, she addressed her decision to ditch makeup during a video for Vogue France, explaining that it came as a natural step in her life.
“I don't know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don't want to compete with the clothes,’” she told the outlet while getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris.
“I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It's a release,” she said casually, later adding that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been in her own skin.
“My mom always told me, ‘At some point in your life, you're not gonna want to wear makeup on your skin.’ And she’s right,” she recalled.
Pamela’s stripped back look garnered widespread praise from fans and A-listers alike, with celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis and Scarlett Johansson speaking out in support of the actor.
“I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on” Scarlett told PopSugar, describing the move as a “powerful message for women.”
Similarly, Jamie Lee wrote on Instagram that she was “floored” by Pamela’s brave “act of courage and rebellion.”
And now, the Baywatch star is reflecting on the widespread frenzy, admitting that she never intended to go viral with her new look.
“I'm makeup free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?” she told People in a new interview. “I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message.”
The 56-year-old — who’s had somewhat of a public resurgence this year with the release of her documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, and her subsequent memoir — expressed that she’s at peace with getting older.
“I call it life-ing, not aging,” she said. “Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be okay with where our feet stand right now.”
Pamela continued: “I don't have to be cool anymore. I can just be me. It's very freeing to be comfortable in your own skin.”
As for whether she’ll ever wear makeup again, the mom of two made it clear that she’s not ruling out experimenting with different looks in the future.
“I'm not opposed to it, I just don't want to play the game,” she said. “And it felt good to look in the mirror and say, ‘I'm OK just like this.’”
Back in August, Pamela opened up to Elle magazine about embracing a more natural look, revealing that her perspective on glam changed drastically after the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019.
“She was the best… And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she told the outlet, adding that her new style has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious, too.”
“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” she said.