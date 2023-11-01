Ever wondered what North’s favorite Kanye song is? Or what she really thinks about the paparazzi? Look no further.
For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022
ngl “everything is so expensive around here” is so hilarious coming from the daughter of a billionaire 😭— Ezi (@PrincessEzi) October 31, 2023
Not enough money to buy art suppliers? Your parents are literally billionaires 😭— brume sneakers plug 🔌 (@sophiee_ob) October 31, 2023
The child of billionaire parents said everything is expensive. There is absolutely no hope for me 🫠🫠— LeMom James (@LadySideshow) October 31, 2023
This kid clearly isn’t allowed access to a lot of her parents’ money and it says a lot that she recognizes she needs to get a job for her spending money. Also interesting it seems she thinks she has to work towards owning what she will inherit unless they’re sold off. I love it.— Dani DeVito 🇯🇲 (@Dani_Knope) October 31, 2023
