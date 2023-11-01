Here Are All The Wild Quotes From North West’s Hilarious New Magazine Cover Interview

Ever wondered what North’s favorite Kanye song is? Or what she really thinks about the paparazzi? Look no further.

North West just solidified her status as one of the coolest 10-year-olds on the planet with her first ever solo magazine cover.

Closeup of North West looking over her sunglasses as she walks outside with her mom Kim
Pierre Suu / GC Images

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stars in i-D magazine’s New Wave Issue, taking center stage to talk about life in the spotlight and all her favorite things.

Kim Kardashian and North West pose for photographers on the red carpet
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

North kicked off the interview by discussing the standard topics for celebrity kids, like the best runway show she’s ever attended (one in her little sister’s closet) and her favorite item of clothing she owns (a velvet jacket originally worn by Michael Jackson, which she received as a Christmas gift from her mom).

Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, and North West sitting front row at a runway show
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She also answered more universally relatable questions, like her favorite hobbies (basketball — “it’s not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle”) and what animal she’d like to be (a mosquito).

Kim and North at a basketball game. North has a sign that says, &quot;Tristan Thompson&quot; at her feet
Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images

But if the new interview proved anything, it’s that North — who, when asked to describe herself in three words, responded: “The Best Ever” — has certainly inherited Kanye’s famous confidence and creativity.

Kim with two of her children, including North, walking down steps
Gotham / GC Images

Since a young age, North has made no secret of her admiration for her father. At barely 4 years old, she memorably proclaimed, “Kanye West is my dad,” when asked who her favorite rapper was.

Kanye carrying a toddler North
Bauergriffin / GC Images

And now, she continues to make it clear she’s still her dad’s number one fan, whether that’s through making TikToks to his music or recreating his iconic fashion looks.

Closeup of Kanye West
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

While talking to i-D, North kept the tradition going by revealing that her favorite song, of course, is one of her dad’s classics — “Through the Wire,” from his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

Kanye and North West holding hands as they exit a building
Mark Boland / Mark Boland / Getty Images

She also discussed her passion for performing, admitting that while her talents are “mostly” her own, she inherited “a little bit” of her showmanship from her dad.

Kanye and North West performing
Arnold Jerocki / GC Images

And when asked what item of clothing she’d like to own, she hinted at her parents’ extensive fashion archives, saying: “My mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes, if they fit me.”

Closeup of Kanye West smiling as he sits and holds a microphone
Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Since Kanye’s antisemitic hate-speech sparked the swift downfall of his career, Kim has been praised for protecting their four children from the public discourse centered around his problematic behavior, and allowing them to freely embrace his legacy.

Closeup of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

On The Kardashians, the Skims founder has shared the extreme lengths she puts in place to prevent her children from reading news about their dad, from banning regular TV channels to having direct contact with their school teachers, revealing she hopes the kids will one day thank her.

Kim Kardashian and North West walking out of a hotel on the way to an event
Mega / GC Images

Kim is also passionate about making sure the children are connected to the “old Kanye” and his pop culture legacy. Notably, she has preserved tons of memorabilia from the high points of his career in a vast archive, which includes everything from his Grammy awards to iconic tour merch.

Closeup of Kanye West looking at one of his Yeezy shoes
Brad Barket / Getty Images for Fast Company

“My kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them,” she said during a Season 3 episode of the show. “I had the best dad in the entire world, so I would never wanna take that experience away from my kids.”

Closeup of Kim Kardashian
Hulu / Disney+

So, aside from her passion for the arts, another thing North appears to have inherited from her dad is her disdain for the paparazzi.

North West and Kim Kardashian
Pierre Suu / Getty Images

From her earliest days in the public eye, North hasn’t shied away from hitting back at the paps — memorably yelling “no pictures” at a flock of photographers when she was only 2 years old.

Kim and North walking by a crowd of people clamoring to take their picture
Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

And her irritation with the constant barrage of flashing cameras has continued throughout her childhood, sparking countless viral moments.

Twitter: @KimKardashian

In light of this, i-D asked North about whether she likes having her picture taken, prompting her to say “yes,” but strictly on her terms.

Kim Kardashian and North West at a basketball game
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi,” she said, making her thoughts clear.

Closeup of Kim and North exiting a car
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Of course, while North’s life is a far cry from that of a normal 10-year-old, it seems she’s slightly in touch with the realities of normal life.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim, North, Kris Jenner, and Penelope Disick at the Renaissance concert
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

When hit with the question familiar to every child, “What do you want to be when you’re older?” North shared her broad aspirations.

Kim and North onstage
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

“A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer,” she began, adding that she also hopes to “do art on the side.”

Closeup of Kim and North
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Interestingly, North noted that reaching her artistic potential might take some extra legwork if she’s going to be able to afford all the supplies she needs.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies,” she said, “because everything around here is so expensive.”

In light of the fact she’s spent the large majority of her life in a gated Calabasas community living under the roof of a literal billionaire, North’s take on expenses sparked intrigue among fans, who don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Kim, North, and Kanye
Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“Ngl ‘everything is so expensive around here’ is so hilarious coming from the daughter of a billionaire,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, echoed by others who politely noted that North’s family is worth more money than most will ever dream of.

Twitter: @PrincessEzi

“Not enough money to buy art suppliers? Your parents are literally billionaires,” someone added.

Twitter: @sophiee_ob

“The child of billionaire parents said everything is expensive. There is absolutely no hope for me,” wrote another.

Twitter: @LadySideshow

In spite of their amusement, others praised North’s budding work ethic, and the fact she recognizes that money is earned through hard work and determination — a mindset she’s surely learned from her mom, who famously proclaimed that people should “get your fucking ass up and work.”

Twitter: @Dani_Knope

And it sounds like clothes, talent, and work ethic aren’t the only things she’s planning to inherit from her parents.

Closeup of Kanye and Kim
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

As well as playing basketball, rapping, and selling her own artwork, North said she one day hopes to “own Yeezy and Skims” and “be a business owner.”

Well, with the world at her feet, something tells us she’ll hopefully make enough cash to keep her art supplies fully stocked.

Closeup of North West
Pierre Suu / Getty Images

You can read North’s full interview here.

