It looks like North West not only inherited her dad’s love for fashion but also his attitude toward the paparazzi too.
Nine-year-old North — who, of course, is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — is no stranger to life in the spotlight. However, on her recent trip to France for Paris Fashion Week, it looks like she was feeling a little fed up with the constant attention.
Leaving a restaurant in the French capital on Tuesday evening, North took it upon herself to confront the paparazzi for hounding her, loudly asking: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”
Unsurprisingly, North’s questioning did little to prevent the cameras from flashing, and the photographers continued snapping pics as one yelled back in response: “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North!”
Well, they do say actions speak louder than words, and so, the very next day, North decided to get a little more creative with her approach to the lurking paparazzi.
Hanging out at the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday — seated in the front row alongside her mom and Anna Wintour, no less — Northie decided to take matters into her own hands. Literally.
While other attendees used their paper invitations as fans to quell the heat, North put hers to good use by creating a “STOP” sign to hold up to the photographers trying to snap pictures of her.
Kim — who was seemingly unaware of North’s sneaky move — shared a video of the moment on social media, providing fans with some extra context.
“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up,” the Skims founder wrote, adding that the 9-year-old was encouraging the paparazzi to put down their cameras and “focus on the show.”
Before long, the clip went viral, with many fans quickly making the correlation between North’s sassy persona and her father’s infamous no-fucks-given approach to fame.
“Yeah, that’s kanye’s kid for sure,” one person wrote on Twitter, going on to compare the moment with one of Ye’s most memorable exchanges with the paparazzi.
“Just like daddy,” they wrote alongside a viral clip of the rapper telling a photographer outside his garage to “shut the fuck up.”
And while many fans have chosen to see the lighthearted side of the situation, there are plenty of others who can’t help but feel sad about North’s lack of privacy.
Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that since a very young age, North has made it clear that she doesn’t love the constant harassment that comes with her family’s level of notoriety. She famously went viral for yelling “no pictures” at the paparazzi for the first time when she was just 2 years old.
It’s for this reason that many fans are struggling to see the fun in North’s attempts to escape the flashing cameras.
“I’m actually starting to feel bad for North,” wrote one Twitter user, garnering over 10,000 likes. “She’s visibly bothered by constant press and telling all the adults and everyone is just laughing at her.”
Clarifying their stance, they added: “The public [is] turning it into some quirky joke like ‘lol she’s such a Gemini’ noooo she’s an agitated child lol.”
Others made reference to the previous occasions that North has confronted the paparazzi, writing: “She’s been saying no pictures since she was like 2. Sis is [tired].”
Some even questioned why North had been taken to such a high-profile event, asking: “Why do they bring north places where she’s uncomfortable?”
However, in spite of her annoyance with the paparazzi, it seems like North — a known fashionista in her own right — is loving her time in Paris, experimenting with some pretty showstopping street-style looks.