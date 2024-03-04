After Thinking Her “Career Was On The Rise” Following “Euphoria,” Nika King Said She Hasn’t Booked A Single Acting Job And Can’t Pay Rent Amid Speculation About Season 3

It’s been over two years since the last season of Euphoria aired, and fans have accumulated a lot of questions about its return.

For a reminder, Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama became HBO’s second-most-watched show of all time in early 2022, although it was shrouded in controversy amid reports of a toxic work environment and feuds on set.

As you might remember, much of the criticism was leveled toward Euphoria’s creator and sole writer, Sam Levinson, who was also repeatedly called out over the show’s storylines and his apparent requests for excessive nudity in scenes.


Several of Euphoria’s lead actors, like Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, have defended Sam. However, things didn’t get much better for him in 2023 when Rolling Stone published an exposé centering on his second HBO show, The Idol, describing it as “torture porn.”


In the report, the production was described as an alleged “shitshow,” and when the series was eventually released in June, it majorly flopped and was called out for its “misogynistic” themes.

In spite of all this, it was announced late last year that Euphoria would be returning to TV screens in 2025 after numerous delays due to the recent writers and actors strikes and scheduling conflicts.

In January, HBO’s Casey Bloys confirmed that Sam is “busy writing” the script.


“Sam is an incredibly talented writer; he’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited,” the HBO chairman and CEO said during an interview with Deadline.

However, in light of the death of cast member Angus Cloud, and the fact that lead stars like Zendaya, Jacob, and Sydney are in such high demand in Hollywood, fans have doubts about whether plans for Euphoria Season 3 will ever come to fruition. And it sounds as if some of the show’s other cast members are just as unsure.

Nika King — who starred as Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue — aired her frustrations during a standup set at LA’s Improv Lab, which she posted to her TikTok account yesterday, urging fans to stop asking her about the show’s return.

“Season 3 is coming out…I don’t fucking know,” she said in the clip, giving an exasperated shrug. “Don’t ask me. I don’t know.”

It’s obviously no secret that Euphoria boosted the careers of some of the most-sought-after stars in Hollywood today. However, after joking about the intense demand for a third season, Nika revealed that she isn’t enjoying quite the same success as her costars.

“People are like, ‘We need Season 3!’ and I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need Season 3!’” she said before candidly giving some insight into her financial situation as a result of the show’s hiatus. “I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week, and I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you!’”


As the audience burst into fits of laughter, Nika added, “I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria.


“This is some bullshit. I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria, I thought I was good,” she said. “It don’t work that way. I called Taraji [P. Henson] and she was like, ‘Bitch, get used to it.’”

As Nika’s comments have garnered attention online, people are speaking out in support of her, with many saying that she deserves the same success and acclaim as her costars.

“majority of the cast has been booked and busy and has risen to even more fame which they all deserve but nika absolutely deserves to be right up there with the rest of them,” one fan wrote in response to the clip on X. “she is too talented and deserves more roles!!”


“she should've won awards over her performance as leslie especially after season 2 considering she's one of the few good things to come out of that,” commented someone else.


“This is so sad and infuriating because Nika has the best performance on the show (along with Z), but she isn’t getting the recognition she deserves for it,” added another.

So while some are beginning to lose hope for Euphoria Season 3, it’s worth noting that there was also a three-year gap — from 2019 to 2022 — between the first and second seasons. And in a new interview, Colman — Euphoria star turned Oscar nominee — attempted to explain why fans have been left waiting once again.

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important,” the Rustin actor told GQ last week. “He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are.”


He continued: “I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with Season 3.”

Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

