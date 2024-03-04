After Thinking Her “Career Was On The Rise” Following “Euphoria,” Nika King Said She Hasn’t Booked A Single Acting Job And Can’t Pay Rent Amid Speculation About Season 3

However, in light of the death of cast member Angus Cloud, and the fact that lead stars like Zendaya, Jacob, and Sydney are in such high demand in Hollywood, fans have doubts about whether plans for Euphoria Season 3 will ever come to fruition. And it sounds as if some of the show’s other cast members are just as unsure.
Nika King — who starred as Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue — aired her frustrations during a standup set at LA’s Improv Lab, which she posted to her TikTok account yesterday, urging fans to stop asking her about the show’s return.
It’s obviously no secret that Euphoria boosted the careers of some of the most-sought-after stars in Hollywood today. However, after joking about the intense demand for a third season, Nika revealed that she isn’t enjoying quite the same success as her costars.
As Nika’s comments have garnered attention online, people are speaking out in support of her, with many saying that she deserves the same success and acclaim as her costars.
So while some are beginning to lose hope for Euphoria Season 3, it’s worth noting that there was also a three-year gap — from 2019 to 2022 — between the first and second seasons. And in a new interview, Colman — Euphoria star turned Oscar nominee — attempted to explain why fans have been left waiting once again.