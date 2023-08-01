Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, has issued a statement in the wake of Angus Cloud’s death.
Yesterday, a representative for Angus confirmed to BuzzFeed that the 25-year-old actor died at his family home in Oakland. The cause of death was not shared.
In a statement, Angus’s family mourned the loss of “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son” who was “special to all of us in so many ways.”
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family said. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”
They continued: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
In the two seasons, Angus starred as a kindhearted drug dealer named Fezco.
Fez was the best friend of Zendaya’s Rue and was one of the series’ most beloved characters — particularly after a Season 2 storyline that saw him spark an unlikely romance with classmate Lexi, played by Maude Apatow.
Making his breakout performance all the more special, Angus had no acting experience before appearing in Euphoria. Instead, he landed a part in the show after a casting agent approached him on the streets of New York City and asked him if he’d be interested in reading for the pilot.
After the news of his death, HBO issued a statement remembering the “immensely talented” actor.
“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” a post from the network read. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”
And while many of Angus’s Euphoria costars have yet to publicly address his tragic death, the show’s creator shared some heartfelt words in his memory.
“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Sam said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”
Drake, who is an executive producer on the series, also mourned the loss of the actor on his Instagram account, sharing a photograph of him alongside the words, “Good soul 😥🕊️.”
In October, Angus expressed excitement about reuniting with his Euphoria castmates to work on the third season of the show — which was recently pushed back to a 2025 release date, partly due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.
“I can't wait to get back to work with everyone,” he told E! News last year. “I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again.”