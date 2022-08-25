Barbie Ferreira Said She's Leaving "Euphoria" After Rumors Of A Falling-Out With The Show's Creator

Barbie Ferreira announced Wednesday that she is leaving Euphoria after reports that her screentime was cut in Season 2 following a fight with the show's creator over her character's arc.

In an Instagram story, Ferreira wrote that she was "having to say a very teary eyed goodbye" to her character Kat Hernandez as she shared a photo of fan art of her character that she said was created by her costar Hunter Schafer.

"i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," the 25-year-old actor said. "i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez ❤️🐱."

It was not immediately clear whether Ferreira would appear in Season 3 of the HBO show or if it was her decision to leave. Representatives for Ferreira and the show's writer and creator, Sam Levinson, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News's requests for comment. A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced.

In January, around the time when Season 2 of the hit drama series aired, rumors began circulating that Ferreira had gotten into an argument with Levinson after expressing disappointment with her character's storyline. According to the unconfirmed reports, Ferreira walked off set while they were shooting, which allegedly prompted Levinson to dramatically cut her lines from the script.

The actor later addressed the speculation about behind-the-scenes drama in an interview with Insider, saying that she's "seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue."

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff," Ferreira said in March. "And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Other Euphoria stars have described in the past how they've given feedback to Levinson about scenes involving nudity or sexualized scenarios. Actors Minka Kelly and Sydney Sweeney have said Levinson was receptive to their requests to do fewer nude scenes than he'd originally written, but their comments sparked a conversation among fans about the power dynamics of the situation.