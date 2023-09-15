Elizabeth Holmes And Jen Shah Are Apparently Prison Buddies And Share A “Very Loving” Relationship

Meanwhile, Jen has been at the prison facility a little longer, having started her six-and-a-half-year sentence back in February after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud last year.
Jen’s representative told People magazine this week that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake Cityalum and the Theranos founder quickly connected and have been supporting each other through their sentences.
“They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change,” Chris Giovanni, Jen’s rep, revealed. “Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.”
Chris implied that the former Housewife has taken on a “motherly role” toward Elizabeth, who gave birth to a daughter earlier this year.
“Jen’s given her a lot of advice. She’s even met Elizabeth’s baby and held her,” Chris said, adding that Jen has been “very loving” to Elizabeth and her newborn.
On top of this, the former Bravo star is apparently keeping her fellow inmates’ health in check by running a group fitness class called “Sha-mazing Abs.”
“Jen gets all the ladies together, and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them,” Chris said, adding that Jen is also tutoring other inmates hoping to earn a GED.
In summary, the rep claimed that both Jen and Elizabeth have “changed a lot behind bars.”
“Jen’s not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She’s so peaceful now,” Chris said, referring to her three-season run onRHOSLC. “She’s still funny and has her one-liners, but she’s graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded.”
Well, there’s something you don’t expect to hear every day.