This marks the first time that either Angelina or The Weeknd have addressed the speculation since dating rumors first began to surface back in July.

You know Angelina Jolie — Academy Award–winning actor, filmmaker, humanitarian, and all-around Hollywood legend. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

And I'm sure you're also familiar with the chart topping, Grammy Award–winning musician known as The Weeknd. Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

In which case, you may have also heard rumors that these two superstars could be an item. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / WireImage

This news might come as a surprise — especially given that Angelina and The Weeknd haven't previously been known to hang out — but for the past three months, the internet has been buzzing with intrigue about this potential power couple. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

But if you're not up to speed yet, here is a quick timeline of their friendship for those of you who still may be wondering how this unlikely pairing came about. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

So, it all started on June 31, when Angelina and The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — surprised fans after they met up for a dinner in LA. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Despite not being photographed together on the night, eyewitnesses did claim that the pair spent multiple hours in the luxury Italian restaurant chatting away before leaving in separate vehicles. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @theweeknd

And despite fans' excitement about the possibility of a hot new Hollywood couple, any speculation was quickly shut down by a source who told Page Six that the pair had met up for business reasons, and nothing more. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

"They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," the source claimed. "He’s definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in." Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TW

But, just when all hope was lost, fans couldn't help but get excited when Angelina and Abel were spotted again just two weeks later at a private concert in LA. Eric Vandeville / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This time, however, they were joined by two of Angelina's six children — Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15 — which only prompted more questions about the close nature of their friendship. Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for Marvel

And then, bringing things full circle, Ange and Abel met up for dinner again last month , in the very same spot where they were first spotted dining back in June. Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

So — aside from confirming that the two appear to have a shared love for Italian food — Angelina and Abel's third public outing took dating rumors to new heights after they were photographed leaving the restaurant together. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Which brings us to now. The pair have not been spotted together since. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Gp Images / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Angelina has kept busy with her castmates while promoting her new Marvel film, The Eternals . And it's perhaps no surprise that the 46-year-old wasn't able to escape chatter about her love life. Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for Marvel

In an interview with E! News on Monday, the actor expertly dodged a question about her private life — and the whole thing was kind of awkward. YouTube

The interview began with a seemingly unexpected question about whether Angelina's six children were "excited" about her friendship with the musician. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

"Angelina, your kids are at the age where they have opinions," the host began. "So, I have to know, are they more excited that you are in The Eternals, or that you are friends with The Weeknd?" YouTube

Being the professional that she is, Angelina subtly swerved the prompt about her personal life and instead turned the conversation right back to the movie. YouTube

"They're very excited about this film... if that's what you're asking," she said, turning to share an awkward glance with her costar, Salma Hayek. YouTube

So, if we're searching for answers, it appears that we'll have to wait a bit longer before we find out what is really going on between Angelina and The Weeknd. Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images, Michael Kovac / FilmMagic

But in the meantime, let's just address the fact that it is equally likely that these two A-listers are probably just great friends. Johnny Nunez / WireImage, Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

As we previously mentioned, The Weeknd is hoping to branch out into the world of acting, with the singer reportedly set to star in a new "cult drama" for HBO. Emma Mcintyre / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And if you're hoping to get some first-class acting tips, who better to turn to than a literal Oscar winner like Angelina? Steven D Starr / Corbis via Getty Images

It's also worth noting that the mother of six might not have her sights set on dating right now, given that she is still "healing" after her divorce from Brad Pitt. Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking candidly to the Guardian last month, the actor revealed that she felt “broken” amid the “horrific” ongoing custody battle after she filed for divorce from the actor. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

In case you need catching up, Angelina and Brad — who were first romantically linked in 2004 — shocked fans in September 2016 when she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Since then, they have endured perhaps one of the most complicated and highly publicized celebrity divorces in recent history, clashing over their shared assets and custody of their six children. Justin Tallis - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

So, in light of the complicated divorce proceedings , juggling life as a mom and her busy schedule as one of Hollywood's biggest names, it seems like Angelina might have more important things to do than clarify the details of her rumored love life. Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images