Angelina Jolie Has Filed For Divorce From Brad Pitt

The couple, who officially married in 2014, have six children together.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Jolie is seeking full physical custody of all of the children, according to the court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She is also asking that Pitt be granted joint legal custody and visitation rights.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Jolie was upset with Pitt's parenting "methods."

"This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," Jolie's attorney, Robert Offer, said in the statement to Reuters.

Pitt asked for privacy in a statement to People, saying he is most concerned with protecting his children.

"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well being of our kids," he said. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

While speculation over what prompted the divorce ran rampant Tuesday, Joile's father, actor Jon Voight, told BuzzFeed News that "something severe must have happened."

"It’s a shock," he said. "Something must have happened. Something severe must have happened and I’ll definitely find out soon."

"I will hopefully be seeing Angelina and the kids very soon," he added. "Her priority is the children, it has always been. I’m a bit shocked as everyone else."

Page Six reported that Jolie decided to leave Pitt after a private investigator she hired discovered that he was having an affair with Marion Cotillard, his co-star in Allied.

Reps for both Jolie and Pitt did not return calls to BuzzFeed News.