Angelina Jolie's Daughter Upcycled Her 2014 Oscars Dress And Wore It To The "Eternals" Premiere

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday night marked the world premiere of Marvel's Eternals and saw the star-studded cast step out onto the red carpet to celebrate its upcoming release.

Cast members in front of an Eternals world premiere banner and fireworks
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Cast members Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Gemma Chan were among the attendees, along with the movie's director, Chloé Zhao.

Kit Harington
Axelle / FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie, who plays the part of Thena in the new Marvel instalment, also made an appearance alongside five of her six children: Maddox (20), Vivienne (13), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), and Knox (13).

Angelina Jolie and her children
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

And when pictures from the event first appeared on social media, it didn't take fans long to recognize one of their outfits in particular — Zahara's dress appeared to be the same one Angelina wore at the 2014 Oscars.

Angelina Jolie at the 2014 Oscars
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Angelina told ET on the red carpet. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Axelle / FilmMagic

Angelina has previously opened up about trying to focus on investing in "quality pieces" or shopping from vintage stores, telling British Vogue that she thought having "more regulations" on sustainable fashion is "the best thing that can happen."

Axelle / FilmMagic

"I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death," she said back in February while appearing on the cover of the fashion bible. "Boots, a favourite coat, a favourite purse, I don't change things often, you know? That's one of my things."

"We're all trying to figure out what the best way is, but I imagine there'll be more and more regulations, and I think that's the best thing that can happen," she said of sustainability in fashion. "Because even a thoughtful consumer can be conned by a good promotion of something that is not in fact good, right?"

And it was in this interview that she also revealed she shares a lot of things with Zahara, so it's maybe no surprise that the 16-year-old made use of her mom's wardrobe.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

"Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward," Angelina said. "Z [Zahara] and I share the perfume products, such as the lotion and the body wash. I love that she and I will remember each other by a smell."

As for Eternals, early reviews for the movie say that it's one of the best in the Marvel franchise yet, with critics applauding it for being unlike anything the MCU has seen before.

Angelina Jolie in Eternals
Marvel / Disney

"It's shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel," one tweeted, applauding Chloé Zhao's direction. "It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks."

"Eternals was not what I expected at all, but in the best way!" another wrote. "It went where no MCU film has gone before. The best way I could describe it is an epic fantasy [à la] Ben-Hur."

"Eternals is the most un-MCU film to date — so much so that it feels like a different franchise!" another critic said. "Very interested to see how Marvel fans react to that..."

Eternals is due to be released November 5.

