Angelina Jolie Revealed She Bought A House Five Minutes From Brad Pitt After Focusing On "Healing" Their Family

Sopa Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after more than a decade together and just two years after getting married. However, things seemed to sour quickly between the couple, with various reports emerging that claimed a bitter divorce battle was unfolding behind the scenes.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision," Angelina told Vogue India last summer. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."