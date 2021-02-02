 Skip To Content
Angelina Jolie Revealed She Bought A House Five Minutes From Brad Pitt After Focusing On "Healing" Their Family

"The past few years have been pretty hard."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 2, 2021, at 7:47 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is celebrating yet another cover star moment, stunning on the front of fashion bible British Vogue.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

And, in a candid interview with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Angelina opened up about her family and personal life, revealing that while the last few years have been tough following her divorce from Brad Pitt, things are looking more positive.

"The past few years have been pretty hard. I've been focusing on healing our family," Angelina said when asked if she was in a happy stage of her life. "It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

Sopa Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after more than a decade together and just two years after getting married. However, things seemed to sour quickly between the couple, with various reports emerging that claimed a bitter divorce battle was unfolding behind the scenes.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision," Angelina told Vogue India last summer. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."

But things appear to be on better ground between the ex-couple, with Angelina revealing that she chose to buy her new home because it's just five minutes away from Brad.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

In a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Tomb Raider actor didn't seem overly happy about having to continue living in California, saying at the time: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

Despite things looking up, Angelina admitted that she's not entirely in the happy stage of her life just yet but is working to get there.

"I'm not there yet. But I hope to be. I'm planning on it," she said. "I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because…I don't know…maybe because my mom didn't live very long, so there's something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me."

Angelina's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 of ovarian cancer at the age of 56.

"I'm looking forward to my fifties — I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my fifties," Angelina continued, hilariously adding, "Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself.'"

Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

"I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?'" she went on. "There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."

You can read Angelina's full British Vogue interview here.

