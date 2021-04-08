During an infamous appearance on The Ellen Show on November 11, 2008, a then-18-year-old Taylor talked about the recent demise of her relationship with Joe, alleging that he had broken up with her during a phone call that lasted 27 seconds.

She also revealed in the same interview that “Forever & Always,” which appeared on Fearless, was about him.

Of course, this is all speculation, and it could very well be that “Mr. Perfectly Fine” isn’t about Joe Jonas at all. We don’t know when exactly the song was written, but Taylor and Joe only dated for three months before breaking up that October — less than a month before Fearless was released. According to a 2008 interview with the Los Angeles Times, “Forever & Always” was written so late in the album-making process that Taylor had to plead for it to be included on the record the day before it was finalized.

Ultimately, though, it doesn’t really matter who the song is ~actually~ about. That Ellen interview was the closest we ever came to confirmation of the inspiration behind any of the songs on Fearless, and as a result, 13 years later, Joe Jonas is still being affiliated with the music Taylor Swift made when she was 18.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” might be about Joe Jonas. It might not. But what matters is that people believe it is.