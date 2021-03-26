Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Those reasons included not wanting to add too many sad songs to the album, or too many down-tempo songs, or being unable to fit so many tracks on one physical CD, because it was 2008 and that was a genuine concern.

But, Taylor wrote of her rerecordings, all that "seems unnecessary now."

"I've decided I want you to have the whole story," she said. "See the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album."

Of the six new songs that are to be included on Fearless (Taylor's Version), the singer said: "Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind."