Taylor Swift Is Releasing Her First Rerecorded Single, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," At Midnight Tonight

"I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story," Taylor wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 11, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET

In news absolutely nobody* saw coming, Taylor Swift just announced she'll be dropping her first remastered single, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," tonight.

*All Swifties, because detectives truly could never.

In a post on her Instagram account, the 31-year-old revealed the single drop will precede the release of her first full remastered album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), which will include 6 previously unreleased tracks written during the making of the original.

"Only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album," Taylor said. "Songs I adored, but were held back for different reasons."

"I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album," Taylor wrote in the post, alongside the Taylor's Version album cover.

"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could've imagined and has made me even more determined to rerecord all my old music," Taylor concluded her post.

"I hope you'll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to create it."

In a nostalgic throwback to pre-2017 Taylor tradition, the announcement contained a message hidden in randomly capitalized letters that spell out APRIL NINTH, which fans are assuming is the remastered album's release date.

And, of course, that date is an Easter egg in itself — the ninth day of the fourth month adds up to make Taylor's lucky number, 13.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting remastered versions of Taylor's first five albums since summer 2019, when she first explicitly announced her intentions to rerecord.

The announcement followed a very public battle between Taylor and her former record label, Big Machine, after its founder Scott Borchetta sold the company — and therefore the master recordings of Taylor's first six albums — to Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings.

In a lengthy post on her Tumblr account, Taylor wrote that she had decided not to re-sign with Big Machine after her contract ended because she was aware of Borchetta's plans to sell the label, and felt her future would be uncertain — but she never dreamed he would sell it to Braun.

Taylor called the deal her "worst nightmare," claiming she had experienced years of "incessant, manipulative bullying" at the hands of Braun and his celebrity clients, who included Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Braun and Big Machine's ownership of Taylor's masters is significant because it means both he and the company profit any time her music is used or streamed, and that they both have to give permission any time it is licensed.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning in August 2019, Taylor revealed she "absolutely" planned to rerecord her old music as soon as she was legally able to in order to own the master recordings herself.

"It's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 — so next year — I can record albums one to five all over again," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America a few days later.

"It's right around the corner," she added. "I'm gonna be busy. I'm really excited."

(Reputation, Taylor's sixth album, can't be rerecorded yet, likely due to a common clause in contracts that says music can't be rerecorded until five years after its original release.)

Most recently, a statement on her Twitter account in November — following yet another sale of her back catalog — saw Taylor officially announce she had begun the process of rerecording.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up.

"I have recently begun rerecording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling," she said at the time. "I have plenty of surprises in store."

We can't wait to see what's to come. 💛

