Taylor Swift Is Releasing Her First Rerecorded Single, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," At Midnight Tonight

The announcement followed a very public battle between Taylor and her former record label, Big Machine, after its founder Scott Borchetta sold the company — and therefore the master recordings of Taylor's first six albums — to Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings.

In a lengthy post on her Tumblr account, Taylor wrote that she had decided not to re-sign with Big Machine after her contract ended because she was aware of Borchetta's plans to sell the label, and felt her future would be uncertain — but she never dreamed he would sell it to Braun.

Taylor called the deal her "worst nightmare," claiming she had experienced years of "incessant, manipulative bullying" at the hands of Braun and his celebrity clients, who included Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Braun and Big Machine's ownership of Taylor's masters is significant because it means both he and the company profit any time her music is used or streamed, and that they both have to give permission any time it is licensed.