Taylor Swift Called Out Netflix And Its New Show “Ginny & Georgia” For Its “Deeply Sexist” Joke About Her Love Life

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.”

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 1, 2021, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift has responded to a joke made about her love life and past relationships in the new Netflix show Ginny & Georgia, calling it “lazy” and “deeply sexist.”

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

In the first episode of the show, which dropped last week, one of the characters made a joke at the singer’s expense, saying, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Netflix

This prompted backlash from Swift’s fans, who called out the streaming platform and the show’s writers for “misogynistic and slut-shaming” jokes, and pointed out another Swift reference in 2017’s Degrassi: Next Class.

If those script writers thought of these lines as jokes, are they really that dumb? Being misogynistic and slut-shaming people has never been a joke. Taylor has been slut-shamed throughout her entire career and she doesn't deserve it, no one else does! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT
fearlessly, augustine 💛🍭 @twiceswifteu

If those script writers thought of these lines as jokes, are they really that dumb? Being misogynistic and slut-shaming people has never been a joke. Taylor has been slut-shamed throughout her entire career and she doesn't deserve it, no one else does! RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT

Twitter: @twiceswifteu

Now Swift herself has responded to the joke, writing in a tweet, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

Swift also called out Netflix, which she has collaborated with on two occasions in the past, tweeting, “After Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you.”

Hey Ginny &amp; Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess
Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Hey Ginny &amp; Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess

Twitter: @taylorswift13

Swift covered the subject of misogyny in that same Netflix documentary, revealing she was working hard to “de-program the misogyny in my own brain.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I’m trying to be as educated as possible on how to respect people, on how to de-program the misogyny in my own brain. Toss it out, reject it, and resist it,” she explained. “Like, there is no such thing as a slut. There is no such thing as a bitch. There is no such thing as someone who’s bossy, there’s just a boss.”

In the past, Swift has denounced the “reductive” criticism she received in the early phase of her career, when she was constantly accused of dating too much.

When asked by Vogue in 2016 what piece of information she’d like to go back and tell her 19-year-old self, Taylor responded, “You’re gonna date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lighting rod for slut-shaming.”

And this isn’t the first time Swift has spoken out against “jokes” about her dating life. Back in 2013, she responded to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s comments at that year’s Golden Globes that she needed some “time out” from dating.

Handout / Getty Images

“There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,” Swift told Vanity Fair two months after the ceremony. “For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated…and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist.”

