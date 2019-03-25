Morning Update: What You Need To Know About Mueller’s Report
Robert Mueller found that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia, according to the attorney general
Twenty-two months after Robert Mueller was appointed special prosecutor, he has finished his report and submitted it to Attorney General Bill Barr.
What’s in the report? The report itself remains confidential — for now. But the attorney general wrote Congress a letter summarizing Mueller’s “principal conclusions.”
And what does the letter say is in the report? Barr said Mueller found that neither the Trump campaign, nor anyone associated with it, “conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.”
Does it say anything about obstruction of justice? Barr wrote that after he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reviewed the evidence compiled by Mueller, they found it to be “not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”
Is that what Mueller said? No. Mueller himself did not reach a conclusion about whether Trump committed any obstruction offenses, instead presenting the facts his office had gathered and leaving the final call up to Barr.
How did the president react? Trump sees the report as a total vindication. Meanwhile, Barr wrote that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
What now? Now begins a lengthy public battle over just how much of the report is made public. Expect this to be the focus of Washington for a while. Barr said he’s considering how much information to make public. Also, here’s a list of everyone Mueller charged.
The big picture:
As Mueller’s investigation expanded into Russian interference in the election and obstruction of justice, Trump kept the focus on “collusion.” Now he’s reaping the benefit of making collusion the dominant narrative.
UK Cabinet ministers plotted to oust Theresa May as even her fed-up whips say her Brexit deal is doomed
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been on perpetually thin ice since her Brexit deal was voted down by a record margin. This weekend it emerged members of her own Cabinet were openly plotting to oust her as prime minister.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of London to demand a say on the final Brexit deal. This, naturally, resulted in some excellent signs — we collected the best of them. This one was my favorite:
SNAPSHOTS
A black man was handcuffed while moving into his own home, and now the American Civil Liberties Union wants an investigation. Karle Robinson was steadily moving items into his new home, when a police officer drew his gun on him and cuffed him to the house. The ACLU wants the Kansas attorney general to investigate.
Police are investigating the death of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student as an apparent suicide. The death of the 17-year-old male comes less than a week after a Parkland shooting survivor who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder killed herself.
Barbra Streisand’s comments about Michael Jackson are drawing backlash. Streisand said the men accusing Jackson of sexually abusing them were “thrilled to be there” by Jackson's side during the years of alleged sexual abuse.
Police have arrested a man filmed kicking a 78-year-old woman in the face on the New York subway. Extremely graphic video seen by millions of people on Twitter showed the man kicking the woman in the face twice, then in the body four more times.
A high school play based on Alien featured incredible homemade sets and costumes. It is beyond me why anyone would want to stage Alien, but this looks absolutely incredible. I mean look:
Adele and Jennifer Lawrence randomly went to a gay bar in New York and the internet has FOMO
The internet was struck with an acute case of jealousy after Adele and JLaw ended up at Pieces, a popular gay bar in New York.
The pair partied, Adele ended up onstage because Adele, and at some point there was a fit of giggles.
None of this would be newsworthy except both Lawrence and Adele project that precious celebrity image of being your best friends, and when the internet’s best friends were hanging out without us, everyone got beyond jealous.
CORRECTION
Barbra Streisand’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
