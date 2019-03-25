Morning Update: What You Need To Know About Mueller’s Report

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here.

Robert Mueller found that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia, according to the attorney general

Twenty-two months after Robert Mueller was appointed special prosecutor, he has finished his report and submitted it to Attorney General Bill Barr.

What’s in the report? The report itself remains confidential — for now. But the attorney general wrote Congress a letter summarizing Mueller’s “principal conclusions.”

And what does the letter say is in the report? Barr said Mueller found that neither the Trump campaign, nor anyone associated with it, “conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.”

Does it say anything about obstruction of justice? Barr wrote that after he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reviewed the evidence compiled by Mueller, they found it to be “not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Is that what Mueller said? No. Mueller himself did not reach a conclusion about whether Trump committed any obstruction offenses, instead presenting the facts his office had gathered and leaving the final call up to Barr.

How did the president react? Trump sees the report as a total vindication. Meanwhile, Barr wrote that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

What now? Now begins a lengthy public battle over just how much of the report is made public. Expect this to be the focus of Washington for a while. Barr said he’s considering how much information to make public. Also, here’s a list of everyone Mueller charged.

The big picture:

As Mueller’s investigation expanded into Russian interference in the election and obstruction of justice, Trump kept the focus on “collusion.” Now he’s reaping the benefit of making collusion the dominant narrative.

UK Cabinet ministers plotted to oust Theresa May as even her fed-up whips say her Brexit deal is doomed

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been on perpetually thin ice since her Brexit deal was voted down by a record margin. This weekend it emerged members of her own Cabinet were openly plotting to oust her as prime minister.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of London to demand a say on the final Brexit deal. This, naturally, resulted in some excellent signs — we collected the best of them. This one was my favorite: