Barbra Streisand's Comments About Michael Jackson And His Accusers Are Drawing Backlash

Barbra Streisand is facing a slew of criticism for her comments about two men who have accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children, saying they were "thrilled to be there" by Jackson's side during the years of alleged sexual abuse.

"You can say, 'molested,' but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there," Streisand said in an interview with British paper The Times. "They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."

The legendary singer and actor was referring to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged years of sexual abuse at the hands of Jackson in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

In the film, the two men shared in excruciating detail how they and their families were groomed by the famous pop star, the years of alleged sexual abuse, and the emotional and psychological toil the abuse took on their lives even after they lost contact with Jackson.