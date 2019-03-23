Barbra Streisand's Comments About Michael Jackson And His Accusers Are Drawing Backlash
"They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them," the iconic performer said in a recent interview.
Barbra Streisand is facing a slew of criticism for her comments about two men who have accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children, saying they were "thrilled to be there" by Jackson's side during the years of alleged sexual abuse.
"You can say, 'molested,' but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there," Streisand said in an interview with British paper The Times. "They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."
The legendary singer and actor was referring to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged years of sexual abuse at the hands of Jackson in the documentary Leaving Neverland.
In the film, the two men shared in excruciating detail how they and their families were groomed by the famous pop star, the years of alleged sexual abuse, and the emotional and psychological toil the abuse took on their lives even after they lost contact with Jackson.
In her newspaper interview, Streisand said she definitely believes the two men, saying that their abuse "was too painful."
But Streisand then goes to describe Jackson as "childlike," and refers to his alleged sexual abuse and targeting of children as "his sexual needs."
"His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has," she said.
Streisand was quickly criticized for her comments, and her depiction of alleged sexual abuse by Jackson.
Streisand went on in the interview to say she felt bad not just for the children, but Jackson as well. Instead, she said, she laid blame on the children's parents.
"It's a combination of feelings," she said. "I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"
