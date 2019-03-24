Police Are Investigating The Death Of A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student As An Apparent Suicide

A make shift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in honor of those killed during the Parkland mass shooting to mark the one-year anniversary.

Police in Florida are investigating the death of another Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student as an "apparent suicide," less than a week after a Parkland shooting survivor who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder killed herself,

Coral Springs police on Saturday night responded to the home of a dead juvenile, police spokesperson, Tyler Reik told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

While the medical examiner has not ruled on the means of death, authorities are investigating it as an "apparent suicide," Reik said.

Authorities have not released the name or gender of the student, but the Miami Herald, citing sources, reported that the victim was a male sophomore.

