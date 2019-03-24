Police Are Investigating The Death Of A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student As An Apparent Suicide
The juvenile's death comes a week after a Parkland teen who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder killed herself.
Police in Florida are investigating the death of another Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student as an "apparent suicide," less than a week after a Parkland shooting survivor who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder killed herself,
Coral Springs police on Saturday night responded to the home of a dead juvenile, police spokesperson, Tyler Reik told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.
While the medical examiner has not ruled on the means of death, authorities are investigating it as an "apparent suicide," Reik said.
Authorities have not released the name or gender of the student, but the Miami Herald, citing sources, reported that the victim was a male sophomore.
The death of the student in Coral Springs comes a day after the funeral of 19-year-old Sydney Aiello, a Stoneman Douglas graduate who killed herself last Sunday after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Her mother, Cara, told CBS Miami that Sydney, 19, struggled to attend college because of her fears about being in a classroom again after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. You can also text TALK to 741741 for 24/7, anonymous, free counseling.
