A Black Man Was Handcuffed While Moving Into His Own Home And Now The ACLU Wants An Investigation

After a black man was handcuffed by police while moving into his own home in August, the American Civil Liberties Union is now calling upon the Kansas attorney general to investigate.

Karle Robinson, a 61-year-old Marine veteran, had bought a new home the previous month in Tonganoxie, Kansas, and had been steadily moving in his belongings since then.

While he was driving to the house that night, a police officer briefly stopped Robinson, according to the Kansas ACLU. Once he was got to the house around midnight and began moving things in from a U-Haul, a police officer drove past "between five and six times."

Around 2:30 a.m., when Robinson was finally moving in the last item, a television, police officer Brady Adams drew his gun and demanded he put down the television.

"I just bought this house," Robinson told the officer, according to bodycam footage viewed by BuzzFeed News.



“You just bought this house, and you’re moving in at 4 in the morning?” Adams replied.



In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Robinson said his back had been turned when the cop approached him, and he didn't initially realize who was behind him.

"I thought I was being robbed," Robinson said. "So I thought, 'Damn, man, I just moved, I’m already getting robbed?'"

After informing Adams he had paperwork proving he was the homeowner, the officer made him put his hands up against the house and then cuffed him.

"I was wondering, 'Why is he stopping me?'" Robinson said. "And then I thought, 'Okay, here we go, racial profiling.'"