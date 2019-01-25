Morning Update: It's One Banana. What Could It Cost?

Get the newsletter in your inbox. Sign up right here.

Shoot someone in a major US city, and odds are you’ll get away with it

A yearlong investigation by BuzzFeed News and The Trace lays out some startling truths about violent crime in America: In cities from coast to coast, the odds that police will solve a shooting are abysmally low and dropping.

Homicides and assaults carried out with guns lead to arrests about half as often as when the same crimes are committed using other weapons or physical force.

As low as those numbers are, they are even lower if a victim survives — those crimes tend to be assigned to detectives whose caseloads are exponentially higher compared to their colleagues in the homicide department.

Even though the overall crime rate has plummeted, the percentage of shooters who escape justice has soared.

More on this: 5 things to know about cities’ failure to arrest shooters.

Donald Trump and Senate leaders are “talking” about how to end the government shutdown after two more plans failed

On Thursday, the Senate failed to pass two bills to reopen the government. One of them was President Trump’s bill that included $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border.

In practical terms, the vote sends the message that Trump’s plan cannot pass the Republican-controlled Senate or the Democrat-controlled House.

The bills were bound to fail, but Congress has been under pressure to take literally any step to end the partial shutdown affecting 800,000 federal workers.

Now a group of 16 senators, evenly split between both parties, are calling for a short-term deal to open the government.

Meanwhile: Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is worth $700 million, said he doesn’t understand why furloughed workers are going to food banks.