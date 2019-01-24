BuzzFeed News

Angola Has Decriminalized Gay Sex

It is also now illegal to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation.

Posted on January 24, 2019, at 11:57 a.m. ET

NAIROBI — Angola has abolished a colonial-era law widely interpreted as banning same-sex relations.

The southern African country’s parliament also declared it unlawful to discriminate against anyone on the basis of their sexual orientation, instituting a two-year jail term for violating it.

Angola, which gained independence from Portugal in 1975, has had no documented prosecutions for same-sex conduct under the old law, according to Human Rights Watch. But the organization maintained that the decision would still ensure greater protection of the Angolan LGBT community, which has reported instances of discrimination when seeking health care services.

“They are taking a proactive step in preventing discrimination, rather than just getting rid of a discriminatory law,” Human Rights Watch Director of LGBT reform Graeme Reid told BuzzFeed News.

Last year’s legal status granted to Angola’s only LGBT advocacy group, Iris Angola, gave an early indication that the courts would revise the colonial relic.

Angola joins two other Portuguese-speaking African countries — São Tomé and Príncipe in 2012 and Cape Verde in 2004, respectively — to decriminalize same-sex conduct.

“In casting aside this archaic and insidious relic of the colonial past, Angola has eschewed discrimination and embraced equality,” Human Rights Watch’s statement said. “The 69 other countries around the world that still criminalize consensual same-sex conduct should follow its lead.”

Angolans and others around the world went on Twitter to celebrate the landmark decision.

African Curators @AfricanCurators

Pamela Adie @biwomdz

a naughty nerd @JustDerby

Betty 🇿🇦🇿🇲 @contrxdiction91

Jason Latty @latty_jason

Jack D 🌹 @JackDunc1

Scott Cuthbertson @ScotCuthbertson

Kenyans in particular took an interest in the abolishment; their high court will hand down a decision related to its penal code provisions on same-sex conduct next month.

Afroqueerpodcast @Afroqueerpod

28 Days to #Repeal162 ruling @NGLHRC

For the people @ZettiNoelle254

