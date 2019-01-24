Jeff Bridges Teased A Return Of "The Dude" From "The Big Lebowski" But It Might Just Be A Super Bowl Ad

"Can't be living in the past man."

Fans of The Big Lebowski have a lot to be excited about, after Jeff Bridges tweeted a 15-second teaser of him reprising his iconic role as the Dude on Thursday morning. Wearing his trademark cardigan and sunglasses, the Dude looks at the camera and laughs after stumbling into what looks like a bar with broken glass and dishes on the floor.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned.

“Can’t be living in the past, man,” Bridges tweeted alongside the video. “Stay tuned.” A lot of people online were thrilled to see the return of their favorite slacker, even just in this short clip. “Not all heroes wear capes. Some have been wearing the same ratty cardigan for the past 21 years,” one Twitter user said. “The Dude. Jeff Bridges is a damn National Treasure,” wrote another user.

@TheJeffBridges I’m excited!!!

@TheJeffBridges

@TheJeffBridges Me Right Now:

While some people think the clip is possibly alluding to a Big Lebowski sequel, others guessed that this is the precursor to a Super Bowl ad for an as-yet-unnamed product that will see Daniels reprising his famous role. The end of the video clip features the date Feb. 3, 2019, which is the same day the 2019 Super Bowl is set to air. A representative for Bridges didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Handout / Getty Images