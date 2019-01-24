China Has Blocked Microsoft Bing, The Only Major Foreign Search Engine Its Citizens Could Access

China has blocked access to Microsoft Bing, the only major foreign search engine accessible in the country, on Wednesday, according to a Financial Times report.



That makes Bing the latest foreign internet service to be blocked by the “Great Firewall”, a system of censorship controls employed by China’s authoritarian government to prevent the country’s citizens from accessing most foreign online services that include Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Google, which withdrew all services including search from China in 2010.

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine the next step,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement issued on Thursday.