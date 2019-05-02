Morning Update: Diplo Was Invited, But You Were Not

A Democrat accused Bill Barr of lying to Congress about a letter he got from Robert Mueller

Attorney General Bill Barr has been instrumental in shaping the narrative around the conclusions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Now it emerges that Barr received a letter in late March from Mueller, expressing concern over how he managed the release of information about Mueller's report. Yesterday, that letter was released as Barr fielded questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mueller’s letter, dated March 27, said Barr's March 24 report summarizing the special counsel's conclusions “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office's work and conclusions.” The letter makes clear that this was not the first time Mueller expressed those concerns to the Justice Department.

As Barr testified before the Senate committee, Democrats asked him to explain why he didn't bring up Mueller's letter earlier. Sen. Mazie Hirono had the strongest criticism, telling Barr point blank: “You lied to Congress.”

A 16-year-old unaccompanied immigrant boy has died in US custody

A spokesperson for Health and Human Services said there were no health concerns observed when the Guatemalan teen was transferred into the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement on April 20.

However, the next day the boy became “noticeably ill,” including having “a fever, chills and a headache.”

The Guatemalan consulate said the boy was admitted to a children’s hospital with a severe infection in his frontal lobe. After a surgery, the minor was put in intensive care. He died on April 30.

The unidentified boy is the third child to die in US government custody since December.

SNAPSHOTS

What you need to know about the victims of the University of North Carolina At Charlotte shooting. Ellis “Reed” Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, both died. Police confirmed that Howell charged at the shooter to try to stop him.

A cruise ship has been quarantined in St. Lucia because of measles. The Caribbean island quarantined the ship after learning of a case of the highly contagious disease onboard. The ship appears to belong to the Church of Scientology.

Women with high levels of testosterone will be banned from competing in some track races, a court has ruled. South African Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya lost an appeal in athletics’ highest court. The court ruled that restricting testosterone levels in runners with “differences of sex development” is discriminatory but should be done anyway.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek got candid about the depression he experiences after chemotherapy treatments. Trebek told Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, “I’m used to dealing with pain, but what I’m not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness — and it brings tears to my eyes.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just got married is Las Vegas. The couple left the Billboard Music Awards and headed straight to a Vegas chapel, where they were wed by an Elvis Presley impersonator. You know, as one does.

A former white nationalist’s message: “Get out while you can”

Katie McHugh was once notorious for her racist and bigoted tweets. That’s the thing that made her famous.

Just as a sample: “British settlers built the USA. ‘Slaves’ built the country much as cows ‘built’ McDonald’s. Amateur…” McHugh was deeply enmeshed in the white nationalist ecosystem. Eventually, she was fired from Breitbart over her bigoted remarks about Muslims. Now, she says she has changed.

The story of how McHugh was radicalized is the story of understanding extremism. How does a person get this way? How does loneliness pave the way to extremist thought? And when people say they’ve changed, should we believe them?

Rosie Gray’s excellent feature on McHugh is well worth your time. As Gray lays it out, McHugh’s story “is about support systems and pipelines.”

A woman handed out pamphlets to her family to answer their pestering questions ahead of a date

Mary Beth Barone knows exactly how nosy her family is. So while they were going on vacation to Florida, and she had a date planned, she knew they’d have a million questions.

See, Barone met a guy at a wedding and made plans to see him in Miami during the vacation. But she knew she wouldn’t be able to sneak away to go on the date — and when you have a big family with lots of questions, that summary is not going to cut it.

Barone said her sister jokingly suggested she make a pamphlet. So she got to work. Here’s the end result: