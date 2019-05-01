A 16-Year-Old Unaccompanied Immigrant Boy Has Died In US Government Custody

In this June 17, 2018, file photo, people, including children, who have been taken into custody related to cases of unauthorized entry into the United States rest in cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

A 16-year-old unaccompanied immigrant boy died in US government custody in Texas on Tuesday, officials said.

The boy was handed over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on April 20.

No health concerns were initially observed when he was initially transferred into shelter custody, Evelyn Stauffer, a Health and Human Services spokesperson, said Wednesday. The next morning, however, the boy became “noticeably ill,” including having a fever, chills and a headache, she added.

Workers at the shelter brought the boy to a hospital that morning on April 21, where he was treated and released later that day back to the shelter, Stauffer said.

“The minor’s health did not improve after being transferred back to the shelter so on the morning of April 22, 2019, the minor was taken to another hospital emergency department via ambulance,” she said. “Later that day, the minor was transferred to a children’s hospital in Texas and was treated for several days in the hospital’s intensive care unit.”

The boy, who was not identified, died April 30.

The cause of death is under review and ORR will investigate the case.