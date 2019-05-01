Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wanted Key Parts Of His Report Released Weeks Before The Full Document Came Out

The letter, first reported Tuesday night by the Washington Post and released by House Judiciary Committee Democrats on Wednesday, features an extraordinary, written expression of concern by Mueller about how Barr handled the release of information about the special counsel's investigation after it finished in March. It was released publicly minutes before Barr was scheduled to testify about the investigation before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

WASHINGTON – Special Counsel Robert Mueller told Attorney General Bill Barr that he could release key sections of his 400-plus page report to the public weeks before Barr released a redacted version of the full document, according to a letter Mueller sent to Barr on March 27.

Mueller told Barr that while he understood the department needed time to review the entire report before releasing it, "that process need not delay release" of the introductions and executive summaries of both volumes of Mueller's report — sections that lay out in detail the facts that Mueller's office gathered and the analysis of special counsel attorneys.

Mueller, who has never spoken publicly about the investigation, told Barr that Barr's March 24 letter to Congress summarizing Mueller's conclusions "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office's work and conclusions." The Justice Department released a redacted version of Mueller's report on April 18, more than three weeks after Mueller told Barr he could release the introductions and executive summaries.

The letter makes clear that this was not the first time Mueller expressed those concerns to the Justice Department — he wrote that his office "communicated that concern to the Department on the morning of March 25," the day after Barr's letter.

"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations," Mueller wrote.

Mueller wrote that releasing the introductions and executive summaries "would alleviate the misunderstandings that have arisen and would answer congressional and public questions about the nature and outcome of our investigation."

In a statement Tuesday night, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said that Barr called Mueller after receiving his letter and that Mueller "emphasized that nothing in the Attorney General’s March 24 letter was inaccurate or misleading."

"But, he expressed frustration over the lack of context and the resulting media coverage regarding the Special Counsel’s obstruction analysis. They then discussed whether additional context from the report would be helpful and could be quickly released. However, the Attorney General ultimately determined that it would not be productive to release the report in piecemeal fashion. The Attorney General and the Special Counsel agreed to get the full report out with necessary redactions as expeditiously as possible," Kupec said.

