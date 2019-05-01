A Cruise Ship Has Been Quarantined In St. Lucia Because Of Measles

The Caribbean island of St. Lucia quarantined a cruise ship to prevent the spread of measles, a public health official said on Tuesday.

The country's chief medical officer Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James said in a video message that St. Lucia authorities learned early Tuesday of a case of measles on board the ship. After discussions with other regional health authorities, Fredericks-James said St. Lucia ordered passengers and crew to remain on the docked ship because of the highly contagious nature of the disease.

"Because of the risk of potential infection, not just from the confirmed measles case but from other persons who may be on the boat at this time, we made the decision to not allow anyone to disembark," Fredericks-James said.

She did not name the ship, but a St. Lucia Coast Guard official identified it to MSNBC as the Freewinds. As of Wednesday, it remained docked in Castries, the country's capital, according to MarineTraffic.com.