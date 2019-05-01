A Cruise Ship Has Been Quarantined In St. Lucia Because Of Measles
The ship appears to belong to the Church of Scientology.
The Caribbean island of St. Lucia quarantined a cruise ship to prevent the spread of measles, a public health official said on Tuesday.
The country's chief medical officer Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James said in a video message that St. Lucia authorities learned early Tuesday of a case of measles on board the ship. After discussions with other regional health authorities, Fredericks-James said St. Lucia ordered passengers and crew to remain on the docked ship because of the highly contagious nature of the disease.
"Because of the risk of potential infection, not just from the confirmed measles case but from other persons who may be on the boat at this time, we made the decision to not allow anyone to disembark," Fredericks-James said.
She did not name the ship, but a St. Lucia Coast Guard official identified it to MSNBC as the Freewinds. As of Wednesday, it remained docked in Castries, the country's capital, according to MarineTraffic.com.
Online vessel databases show only one large passenger ship named the Freewinds, and it belongs to the Church of Scientology. The church did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.
The 440-foot ship is based in the Caribbean and often hosts high-ranking Scientologists. The church website notes it's home to the highest level of Scientology spiritual counseling.
Measles outbreaks have struck hard this year in the US and Europe, and Fredericks-James advised St. Lucia residents, particularly those who are traveling, to make sure they and their children are vaccinated.
Measles is an extremely contagious and potentially dangerous disease that continues to spread in outbreaks that public health officials say are driven by communities refusing vaccines based on misinformation and conspiracies.
The Church of Scientology hasn't publicized a position on vaccination: It opposes psychiatry, but recommends its members follow doctors' advice on physical health matters. A number of prominent Scientologists have spoken out against vaccination in the past.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.