Incoming: The Life Hack Obsession

Trump’s supporters shouted “send her back” as the president attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on four US Congresswomen, this time singling out Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally in North Carolina, inciting the crowd to chant “send her back!”

The chant followed racist tweets from the president attacking the Democratic congresswomen — Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — in which he said the four should “go back” and “help fix the totally broken and crime infested” countries “from which they came.”

The president made no effort to stop the crowd as they called for Omar to leave the country. Instead, he paused as the chant “send her back!” grew louder. He did not condemn the crowd.

All four congresswomen are American citizens. Omar, a Minnesota representative, was born in Somalia. Her family fled the war-torn country to a refugee camp in Kenya when she was 8, and arrived in the US four years later.

Prosecutors have dropped a groping case against Kevin Spacey after his accuser declined to testify

In January, the actor pleaded not guilty to accusations that he got an 18-year-old man drunk and groped him at the Club Car restaurant in Nantucket where the man worked as a busser in 2016.

Yesterday, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped their sexual assault case against Spacey after several setbacks in court, including the man who said the actor groped him invoking his right not to testify.

The case came on the heels of several other men accusing Spacey of sexual assault.

SNAPSHOTS

A suspected arson attack at a Japanese animation studio has killed at least 25 people. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire at Kyoto Animation.



London mayor Sadiq Khan has backed an open letter condemning Trump’s racist tweets. Khan, a longtime and vocal critic of Trump, joined 30 British politicians to publicly support the four American Congresswomen attacked in Trump’s tweets.

US civil servants who process immigration applications are being asked to help ICE instead. The agency’s job is to process applications for legal immigration, but its leaders have asked staffers to volunteer to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including with a program keeping asylum-seekers in Mexico.

FaceApp privacy concerns are prompting a call for the FBI to investigate the Russia-based app. The app has caused a sensation with its age filters, but Sen. Chuck Schumer has called on the FBI to investigate if the “personal data uploaded by millions of Americans onto FaceApp may be finding its way into the hands of the Russian government.”

Why are we obsessed with other people’s daily habits?

Do you find yourself going down rabbit holes reading about how other people are so productive? Feverishly planning how to fit 5 creative activities into one evening?

You’re not alone in that — social media has exaggerated the degrees of comparing ourselves to others, but also the ways we live our lives in public. Suzannah Showler wrote about our obsession with others’ routines.

From the piece: “Life has become something you’re meant to ‘do’ and ‘hack,’ which has given rise to the feeling that only a sucker would just tromp along messily and inefficiently living through it. When every mundane activity from eating a cupcake to slicing bread to taking a dump is one you’re probably doing wrong, it’s no wonder we yearn for glimpses of how other people live their smallest moments.”

“Spell Coconut” is a viral sex tip that has been turned into a meme

Look, let’s just get this over with, I didn’t make it go viral, I’m just here to tell you what people are sharing.

Today, it happens to be sex advice that has been turned into meme. The tip is, when you’re on top of your partner, spell the word coconut with your hips. Pause to think about it — okay, now you got it.

The tip, while not new, just resurfaced and the internet has delighted in taking it and turning it into a meme. Please enjoy the meme, and don’t injure yourselves.