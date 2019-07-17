 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

“Spell Coconut” Is A Viral Sex Tip That Has Now Turned Into A Meme

Trending

“Spell Coconut” Is A Viral Sex Tip That Has Now Turned Into A Meme

Think about it.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 17, 2019, at 4:22 p.m. ET

Alekseenko / Getty Images

There’s a viral sex tip going around that has basically turned into a meme. And it involves coconuts.

But, like, not literally.

The tip is, when you’re on top of your partner, to spell the word “coconut” with your hips. Just think about. Yeah. We’re on the same page here.

Mentions and searches of “spell coconut” suddenly shot up in the last two days. Although it’s not a totally new idea, according to Know Your Meme, the recent spike can be attributed to a Facebook group for Kenyan women called Kilimani Mums Udaku Zone🔥KMUZ.

Facebook

That quickly turned into a series of jokes in the private group, and that was then picked up by the Kenyan Post. Just look at this delightful headline:

Kenyan Post / Via kenyan-post.com

It’s interesting!

Now, as things do, the tip/meme made its way to Twitter.

If i spell coconut and he ask wtf im doing imma cry.
jordy @JorNesbit

If i spell coconut and he ask wtf im doing imma cry.

Reply Retweet Favorite
when she spell coconut wrong
jonny @goldlinkjonny

when she spell coconut wrong

Reply Retweet Favorite
nobody: girls trying to spell coconut:
charles 🌿 @bbarleyy

nobody: girls trying to spell coconut:

Reply Retweet Favorite
When you trying to spell coconut and he ask wtf you be doing
rob @skinnysoymilk

When you trying to spell coconut and he ask wtf you be doing

Reply Retweet Favorite

It’s all pretty funny.

Me practicing to spell COCONUT before I see my man.
Nikkei Jazz @tobago_james

Me practicing to spell COCONUT before I see my man.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Him: Spell coconut 😉 Me: okayy What I actually spelled:
lets get this dread @Nottkilll

Him: Spell coconut 😉 Me: okayy What I actually spelled:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me, trynna remember how to spell coconut...
Neisha Ramdass @iAm_Neish

Me, trynna remember how to spell coconut...

Reply Retweet Favorite
him: spell coconut me:
princesa sky @stuckonskyy

him: spell coconut me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Brand Twitter got in on it.

Once y'all don't try to spell coconut in the backseat of the driver's car. Please wait till we drop you home safely!
TT RideShare @ttrideshare_

Once y'all don't try to spell coconut in the backseat of the driver's car. Please wait till we drop you home safely!

Reply Retweet Favorite

So is it actually a useful sex tip? We’ll leave that to you to figure out.

ADVERTISEMENT