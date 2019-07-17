“Spell Coconut” Is A Viral Sex Tip That Has Now Turned Into A Meme
Think about it.
There’s a viral sex tip going around that has basically turned into a meme. And it involves coconuts.
But, like, not literally.
The tip is, when you’re on top of your partner, to spell the word “coconut” with your hips. Just think about. Yeah. We’re on the same page here.
Mentions and searches of “spell coconut” suddenly shot up in the last two days. Although it’s not a totally new idea, according to Know Your Meme, the recent spike can be attributed to a Facebook group for Kenyan women called Kilimani Mums Udaku Zone🔥KMUZ.
That quickly turned into a series of jokes in the private group, and that was then picked up by the Kenyan Post. Just look at this delightful headline:
It’s interesting!
Now, as things do, the tip/meme made its way to Twitter.
It’s all pretty funny.
Even Brand Twitter got in on it.
So is it actually a useful sex tip? We’ll leave that to you to figure out.
