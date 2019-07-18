Trump's Supporters Chanted "Send Her Back!" As The President Attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on four US congresswomen at a campaign rally Wednesday night in North Carolina, singling out Rep. Ilhan Omar and prompting the crowd to chant "Send her back!"

The chant echoed racist tweets from the president on Sunday attacking the progressive Democratic congresswomen — Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — in which he called on the four to "go back" and "help fix the totally broken and crime infested" countries "from which they came."

Three of the women were born in the US. Omar, a Minnesota representative, was born in Somalia. Her family fled the war-torn country to a refugee camp in Kenya when she was 8 years old and arrived in the US four years later.

The president made no effort to stop the crowd in Greenville on Wednesday night as they called for Omar to leave the country, but instead paused and paced around the podium, giving the crowd time to repeat their chant for several seconds. He did not condemn the crowd.