Trump's Supporters Chanted "Send Her Back!" As The President Attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar
The president's supporters echoed his racist remarks at a campaign rally, urging Rep. Ilhan Omar, a US citizen, to leave the country.
President Donald Trump continued his attacks on four US congresswomen at a campaign rally Wednesday night in North Carolina, singling out Rep. Ilhan Omar and prompting the crowd to chant "Send her back!"
The chant echoed racist tweets from the president on Sunday attacking the progressive Democratic congresswomen — Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — in which he called on the four to "go back" and "help fix the totally broken and crime infested" countries "from which they came."
Three of the women were born in the US. Omar, a Minnesota representative, was born in Somalia. Her family fled the war-torn country to a refugee camp in Kenya when she was 8 years old and arrived in the US four years later.
The president made no effort to stop the crowd in Greenville on Wednesday night as they called for Omar to leave the country, but instead paused and paced around the podium, giving the crowd time to repeat their chant for several seconds. He did not condemn the crowd.
Since launching his attack against the four congresswomen, Trump has doubled down on the comments even after Congress approved a resolution Tuesday condemning his tweets, saying they had "legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."
In North Carolina, the president again repeated his attacks, singling the lawmakers out before the crowd of thousands in North Carolina.
He also repeated his call for the congresswomen to "leave" and claiming — falsely — that his original tweet had been meant for extremists.
Omar, Trump claimed, had "slandered the brave Americans who were trying to keep peace in Somalia," and that she had minimized the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when she said "some people did something."
He then falsely suggested that Omar supported the terror group al-Qaeda, pointing out that in a press conference this week she had refused to condemn the terror group.
"That's our enemy, they are a very serious problem," Trump said at the rally. "She refused to answer, she didn't want to give an answer to that question."
In fact, Omar had refused to answer the question and criticized that Muslim Americans are repeatedly called upon to condemn terrorist acts by Muslim extremists even though they have no connection or relation to the attack.
On Wednesday night, Omar responded on Twitter to the chant at Trump's rally with a verse from Maya Angelou's poem, Still I Rise.
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
