Prosecutors Have Dropped A Groping Case Against Kevin Spacey After His Accuser Declined To Testify

Prosecutors in Massachusetts on Wednesday dropped their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey after several setbacks in court, including the man who said the House of Cards actor groped him invoking his right not to testify.

Spacey, 59, pleaded not guilty in January to getting an 18-year-old man drunk and groping him at the Club Car restaurant in Nantucket where the man worked as a busboy in 2016.

In November 2017, the busboy’s mother, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, held a press conference and went public with the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint, Spacey plied the teen with several drinks before putting his hands down his pants and groping his genitals for about three minutes.