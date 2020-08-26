How Media Coverage Of Azealia Banks Reflects A Double Standard

The talented rapper has been frank about her own mental health issues, but is still defined by her social media controversies.

In early August, Azealia Banks began trending on Twitter after the rapper posted a series of worrying messages on Instagram expressing suicidal ideation. Her fans asked for prayers for Banks, who eventually said on her account that she was “fine,” but questioned the motives of people who had ignored her for a long time and then suddenly reached out now. “Show me love when I’m up, bitch, not just when I’m down,” she wrote. Banks’ fans have expressed a similar line of frustration, pointing out that the same internet that persistently made fun of the star was now acting concerned for her health. Ever since her breakout in 2011, Banks has made headlines over the years — occasionally for being an accomplished artist who makes great music, but more often for her beefs with various celebrities and her controversial social media posts and comments. There is no shortage of reasons for those headlines: Her comments have been racist and anti-LGBTQ and briefly anti-Irish (??). The truth is if you only knew Azealia Banks from the headlines, you would have a limited and warped perspective of an artist who is, in reality, singular in talent and self-awareness and who has been more open about living with mental illness than perhaps any other artist of her caliber.

So yes, Banks and her frustrated fans have a point. Moments in which she is deeply self-aware are never the ones that spread widely. Instead, the stories about Banks’ occasionally outlandish behavior are what trend in minutes. Her apologies and sincere posts don’t go viral — it’s hard to get it trending when she says she’s working on her temper. It’s only the throwaway posts on social media that do. She gets reduced to her beefs, while the pain of the real person gets ignored. That she is most well known for her reckless comments and actions is a reflection of our flaws. It’s a double standard at work: While men get passes in the name of the genius, women do not often get the same. Banks could be seen as a genius or just “unhinged.” Other artists, like, say, Kanye West, get the benefit of having both designations — he often suggests that his brilliance and his mental illness are related. West’s fans tend to overlook his problematic behavior or call for sympathy for him. After I wrote about the need to give Kanye grace, Banks screenshotted my tweet and posted it to Instagram, writing, “Fuck all of y’all. Honestly. Especially the nigga who wrote this article.” She went on to push back against people who “continue to try and *cancel* me for shit I said in 2013…” while West is shown support. On this, she is absolutely right. To properly reckon with Azealia Banks is to reckon with a complicated figure. Banks, who did not respond to my interview requests, makes a lot of people uncomfortable. But then again, our comfort has never been her goal. She belongs in a long lineage of women who have been called “crazy” for speaking their minds, a label that has followed Sinéad O’Connor and Fiona Apple for much of their careers. Banks’ goal, she says time and again, is to make great music — why does anyone care what she does outside of music? This challenges us: In 2020, we seem to be ill-equipped to take the music without also turning the artist into a product. Because if we just took the music, Banks would be one of the biggest rappers on the planet right now. But music is a capitalist enterprise, and Banks has persistently been a difficult product to buy into. Is that her problem? Or ours?

The valid critiques and social media shots got mixed in together, and somewhere along the way between blowing up big time and releasing her first album, Banks acquired a reputation for being a provocateur.



How does this play out? Well, for one thing, Younger said, “Corporations have not divested from Kanye West. No matter how we talk about you online, if you have access to capital, you are not canceled. Record labels divested from Azealia Banks.” Despite aligning himself with Trump, saying slavery was a choice, and defending Bill Cosby, West’s stock has continued to rise — just two months ago, he struck a 10-year deal with Gap. Even the discourse around West is changing: There are more frequent calls for care in covering his public antics and calls for folding empathy into the way he is talked about (including from myself). Meanwhile, the real-life mechanisms that hold actual power — pieces of capitalist machinery like labels and corporations — have pulled away from Banks. That’s what it means to be canceled in real life. In 2016, when Banks accused actor Russell Crowe of spitting at her and calling her the n-word before physically removing her from a party, the rapper was hung out to dry. After Crowe’s representatives denied wrongdoing, Banks thought her friend in attendance, RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, would stick by her side. Instead, he backed Crowe’s version of the events. It wasn’t until a year later that he admitted the actor spat on Banks. Crowe’s career has continued unscathed despite her serious accusations. But unfailingly, Banks’ criticisms are rendered invalid without a fair hearing. This has a long history: Though her nickname for Iggy Azalea became the punchline (lol, “Igloo Australia”), Banks started a significant conversation about Iggy’s cultural appropriation, and she never received the credit she deserved for it. In Banks’ apology to Zayn Malik, she wrote at length about Black mental health. Banks said her attack on him was because of her belief that Malik’s “Like I Would” music video copied the aesthetics of her “Yung Rapunxel” video. She added that “people steal and copy my art ALL THE TIME and try to pretend as if they are somehow above me when they are the ones without their own creative ideas to begin with.” “And truthfully, it’s pushing me over the fucking edge,” Banks wrote. “White society grinds down the self esteem of Black artists to the point where we are expected to be silent about such obvious transgressions.” How could feeling silenced, abandoned, and robbed — while your mental health gets ignored — not make you shattered and angry? Extending grace to Azealia Banks requires holding her to account for the things she says and carefully considering the context they exist in. Yet there is little room for nuance when it comes to these kinds of conversations. As Younger said, “What we should be asking is: How can we make these humans better, rather than how can we be allowed to enjoy them in the public square?”

