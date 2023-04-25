BuzzFeed News Exposed Injustice And Amplified The Voices Of Victims With Powerful Crime Reporting

It’s not a crime in the literal sense of the word, but a terrible thing has happened: BuzzFeed News is shutting down. I'll have more on what's next for Suspicious Circumstances soon — so please stay tuned.

Meanwhile, I wanted to share some exceptional crime features written by my BuzzFeed News colleagues over the years. They resonated with readers because of their fierce reporting, gripping narratives, and above all, compassion and sensitivity for the victims at their center. This has always been our ethos with this newsletter and BuzzFeed News’ reporting on crime, and I’ve been so proud to be a part of it.

The stories here have exposed injustice, sparked investigations, prompted new legislation, and empowered and amplified the voices of victims and their families. They became the basis for documentaries, docuseries, and full-length books and won prestigious journalism awards.