The Brooklyn Woman Who Said Two Cops Raped Her Was Accused Of Lying Under Oath

The case of two former New York Police Department officers charged with raping a teenage girl was thrown into limbo on Thursday after the district attorney filed a motion asking a special prosecutor to take over the closely watched proceedings. The development stemmed from weeks of legal sparring among defense attorneys, the district attorney’s office, and the alleged victim, Anna Chambers. Both sides have now accused Chambers of lying under oath. “We are gravely concerned there is now a substantial risk of impropriety,” Nancy Hoppock of the Kings County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a letter to Judge Danny Chun on Thursday, five days before the former officers were scheduled to go on trial. Chambers, who brought the allegations in September 2017 against two narcotics detectives, has long been accused by defense attorneys of changing details in her story — an accusation that amounts to perjury. In New York, perjury is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum prison sentence of one year. While Chambers, now 20, hasn’t been charged with the crime, a judge last week assigned a criminal defense attorney to represent her if she takes the witness stand — presumably to protect her against such charges. In turn, Chambers criticized the Kings County DA — the same office prosecuting her alleged attackers — for “trying to flip things on me and accuse me of perjuring due to inconsistencies I made while traumatized.” She accused the prosecutors of corruption and of protecting fellow law enforcement.

"You cannot flip a story on a victim," Chambers tweeted.

“You cannot flip a story on a victim,” Chambers tweeted. On Tuesday, Mark Bederow, a defense attorney for one of the accused men, asked the judge to appoint a special prosecutor. Two days later, the district attorney’s office appeared to be in agreement. It wasn’t clear Thursday when the judge would make a decision. “We are pleased that the Brooklyn DA has finally acknowledged that [Chambers] repeatedly lied and perjured herself, although they have known this for more than one year,” Bederow said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “We have been presenting them with proof of this since before the indictment. This case was flawed from day 1. Nobody should ever be prosecuted by perjured testimony and false evidence.” In a letter requesting a special prosecutor, the DA said it was concerned it could not legally call Chambers to testify under oath because of her false statements. Additionally, an assistant district attorney who was not involved with Chambers’ case had been in a romantic relationship with one of the accused. After news broke Thursday of the DA’s request, Chambers tweeted that the DA had “prejudiced me by releasing false statements against me. I need justice.” The tweet was later deleted. Chambers’ civil attorney Michael David told BuzzFeed News he was “very, very upset that the prosecutor is withdrawing from the case. Nothing has changed in terms of what happened to Anna on that night.”

In the fall of 2017, Chambers accused two officers — Eddie Martins and Richard Hall — of raping her after detaining her, bringing national attention to a legal loophole that allows cops in most states to have sex with people in their custody if they claim it was consensual. Martins and Hall both said Chambers had consented to sex.



