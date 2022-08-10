Seven People Who’ve Served Decades In Prison Had Their Murder Convictions Overturned Over Alleged Abuse By A Chicago Cop

“I feel proud that a group of people who were not trained to be lawyers or officers back more than 20 years ago, we were able to pinpoint the systemic abuse by several officers,” Peña said. “It’s also angering that it took this long with a lot of lawyers and a lot of organizers screaming wrongdoing, and we were ignored until they could no longer ignore us. Lives were ruined. Those people could never get their lives back. They could never see their kids grow up or teach them how to ride a bike or go to their graduations. Some might never have families.”

But it was as close to justice as Peña, along with the dozens of other families who have for years marched through the streets, picketed police stations, and attended monthly police board meetings, are going to get. And it started at 9 a.m. in courtroom 201.

9 a.m.: Courtroom 201, Judge Neera Walsh presiding

Carlos Andino, 49, logged into Zoom from the Stateville Correctional Center. In less than four minutes, his 28-year ordeal to prove he wasn’t guilty of murder was over.

It had started on a dark street corner in 1994 as three siblings — Kathy, 10, Kimberly, 11, and Christopher Smith, 14, — stood outside the doorway to their apartment building, waiting for their mother to buzz them in.

Then came the shots. A man using a nearby payphone had been approached by a stranger demanding his pager and his money. When the man refused, the robber turned murderer, firing a fatal shot at point-blank range. Matt Dibicki, a Polish immigrant, was dead.

Police alleged they received an anonymous tip naming Andino as the shooter. But a key detail was off: Two of the Smith siblings said the shooter had a teardrop tattoo under his eye, which Andino didn’t. Yet the Smith kids identified him as the shooter anyway. Kathy later claimed that Guevara, the detective on the case, came to her home and pointed to a photo of Andino, telling her he was the killer. An abundance of social science research shows children are more susceptible to suggestion than adults. Largely based on these identifications that didn’t match their initial description, on Aug. 18, 1994, police arrested Andino.

Andino hired a lawyer to represent him. That lawyer failed to mention that he also represented Guevara in a range of civil cases. Andino said he remembered “begging” his attorney, Richard Beuke, to interview other witnesses who would have testified that he wasn’t the shooter, but Beuke did “nothing to investigate the case,” according to a court filing. (Beuke didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.)

After a brief conversation about whether the state attorney’s office had been able to notify the murder victim’s family, who were believed to be in Poland, prosecutor Carol Rogala told the court she would be sending an investigator to the Stateville prison to hand deliver Andino’s release papers.

9:36 a.m., Courtroom 204, Judge Domenica Stephenson presiding

A handful of people who’d previously been exonerated in cases involving Guevara made their way through the snaking security line on the first floor for the hearing of Louis Robinson.

Daniel Rodriguez, Gerardo Iglesias, Demetrious Johnson, and Thomas Sierra, who had served a combined 77 years of wrongful imprisonment, shuffled into the gallery.

The judge had previously overseen parts of Iglesias’s case, in which an informant said Guevara beat him into claiming that he collected three separate murder confessions in three different cases from total strangers.

Robinson’s case dated back to the June 20, 1996, drive-by killing of Kelly Valdez. She had stopped to visit with her boyfriend at a gas station when a car drove by and opened fire.

Witnesses described both a light-skinned and dark-skinned shooter. When Guevara brought Robinson in for a lineup, he heard an officer he believed to be Guevara ask, “Is that him?” The person viewing the lineup said, “That’s not him.” Robinson then said he heard detectives tell the witness, “If you don’t say that’s him, we’re going to give you the murder because we think they was trying to kill you. So as far as we’re concerned, you’re the reason why your girlfriend is dead.”

Robinson said his lawyer didn’t believe him when he described what he’d overheard.

For decades, few people in power believed any of the claims against Guevara. State’s attorneys who were tasked with approving charges and trying cases repeatedly failed to push back on Guevara’s use of alleged informants and questionable confessions.

“These frame-ups were sloppy because they could be,” said Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney who has represented Guevara defendants. “No one was going to stop them.”

In Tuesday’s hearing, the judge denied the request to toss out Robinson’s murder conviction, instead opting to set another round of hearings. Robinson has been in prison for 24 years.

Iglesias, who’d been there himself, shook his head as the judge issued her denial.

9:49 a.m., Courtroom 205, Judge Sophia Atcherson presiding

Across the hall, even more exonerees filled the gallery.

“Alfred Gonzalez is present via Zoom,” Atcherson announced.

Gonzalez has been serving a life sentence in a 1990 double homicide of two brothers. Witnesses on the scene described hearing voices they believed belonged to Black men — Gonzalez is Latino —and repeated references to a man named Lulu Dog. The victims’ sister knew Lulu Dog and provided a phone number and home address to detectives. Nothing in the records shows Guevara or any of his colleagues followed up on the lead. Instead, Gonzalez and a codefendant, Jose Maysonet, were charged and convicted.

A judge ordered Maysonet’s exoneration in 2017.

Gonzalez, now 64, has been in prison for 32 years — the longest incarceration of any of the seven people who had their cases dismissed on Tuesday.

Illinois appellate courts have said that Guevara engaged in “alarming misconduct” as far back as 2016, and families and attorneys of Guevara defendants have criticized Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for not having moved more quickly on the cases.

“We wanted to do it right,” Foxx told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, noting that six attorneys had been assigned to review Guevara’s casework. “So it wasn't slow for slow sake. It was done with all deliberate speed.”