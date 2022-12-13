These True Crime Shows Are The Best Of The Year

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu): I really, really, really didn’t want to watch this docuseries about Steven Stayner. His story is just so tragic: He was kidnapped in 1972 when he was 7; given a new identity, brainwashed, and sexually assaulted for seven years by his captor; and escaped at age 14 to save another young boy the man had also kidnapped. A 1989 miniseries made about his life was watched by 40 million people in primetime, but as one TV critic said then: “Don’t look for silver linings or cotton candy in I Know My First Name Is Steven. The two-part miniseries about a lost child … hasn’t any sweet tooth. In real life, in a series of motel rooms and shacks all over Northern California, he was sexually molested.” See what I mean?! But it gets worse: When he finally found a measure of happiness after marrying and having two children, Steven was killed by a hit-and-run driver at age 24. And yet, I was glad I finally tuned in: His family — including his mother, sister, wife, and children — opened their hearts to filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, and, despite knowing what happened, I was engrossed. But the story as I knew it was wrapping up toward the end of the second of the series’ three episodes. Then Steven’s sister looks directly at the camera and says, “After Steven dies, terrible things start all up again. … How much more could happen in our lives in one lifetime? In one family?” Well, it turns out there was something indeed QUITE TERRIBLE that I wasn’t aware of. Whether you know about this OTHER TERRIBLE THING or not, it’s imperative that you watch for the what-the-fuckery of it all, and to honor the bravery of Steven’s family for their candor and compassion. (For more about Captive Audience, read Alessa Dominguez’s insightful review and commentary.)