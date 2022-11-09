His Family Controlled The Justice System. Then His Wife And Son Were Shot.

Low Country emphasizes that the Murdaugh saga is inseparable from the culture of Hampton County in coastal South Carolina. It’s a sleepy place that, as one local resident puts it, people have no reason to visit or to leave.



Amid the financial stagnancy, the Murdaugh family acquired an enormous amount of influence through their law firm. Starting with the 1920 naming of the first Randolph Murdaugh as solicitor, or what is more commonly in the US called a district attorney, the family basically controlled the justice system. Through generations, they maintained strong connections to law enforcement and state troopers, a fact that contextualizes the abundance of rumors that the family kept years of criminal behavior under wraps.

Paul Murdaugh is described by most of his friends in the documentary as a tantrum-throwing brat. They claim that on the night Beach, his friend Anthony Cook’s girlfriend, died, Paul was drunk and driving the boat — then he plowed into a bridge and she was thrown into the water. Cellphone and police camera footage captured the chaos of the night. Crucially, the friends and their families, even the footage, expose how methodically Alex Murdaugh and his father approached all of them at the hospital after the accident, trying to get them to say another friend, Connor Cook, had been driving. DNA evidence disappeared.

Even years after his girlfriend’s death, Anthony Cook tells the filmmakers that he won’t “talk bad” about Paul, illustrating the weird loyalty the family inspired. But before his murder, Paul had already been charged with boating under the influence, and it was one of the first cracks in the family’s invincibility.

Paradoxically, the documentary is less strong as it crafts a portrait of Alex Murdaugh — in part because there’s still not much known about him, in part because he’s a flat character and has rarely spoken publicly.

There still isn’t full clarity about what transpired the night when Paul and Margaret were killed, or even about Alex’s allegedly staged hit on himself. But he’s admitted to some of the financial crimes, like stealing the insurance payout from Gloria Satterfield’s heirs.

His attorney and some still-loyal friends claim he was addicted to opioids, which caused some of the issues that led to the insurance fraud. And there’s still some mystery about where the millions of dollars he stole went. But it might have been more effective to hear from the many families who lost the settlement money from loved ones’ deaths, to reveal the substantial effects of one man taking advantage of accustomed power and impunity.

The documentary is more probing as it delves into journalistically murky territory, but also the most Reddit-friendly, difficult-to-parse mystery connected to the Murdaughs: Stephen Smith’s death. Smith was openly gay in the conservative town, but, as his cousin puts it, he “put his own crown on his head and he wore it proudly.”

He was found dead on a road near his father’s house, and the highway patrol officer in the documentary says the wounds pointed to a homicide with blunt force to his head. But the local sheriff insisted on calling it a hit-and-run. Smith’s car was nearby and his sister says law enforcement implied that he had been hit as he walked to his father’s house.

In the documentary, a friend says Smith had described starting a relationship with a prominent Hamptonite: “If I say who this is, the whole Hampton County is gonna be shook.”