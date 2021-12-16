Uncertainty, Fatigue, Dread: Another COVID Wave Is Coming

The US is facing another COVID surge, and Omicron is poised to make it worse. But there is one clear step Americans can take to protect themselves and society at large: get vaccinated.

Seth Wenig / AP Pedestrians wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site near the NYU campus in New York on Dec. 16, 2021.

Here we go again.

As Americans endure their second pandemic winter, for many the holidays suddenly have an eerily familiar sense of uncertainty and foreboding. Mask mandates have been reinstituted in some places. There are long lines for testing in others. Booster shot appointments are filling up fast. Social media feels overrun with friends and loved ones announcing positive diagnoses. Cases are rising nationwide. Many hospitals are overrun. The US is girding for yet another deadly wave of COVID infections — its fifth or sixth, depending on where you live. “It’s just another wave. Any additional wave is too many,” said virologist Angela Rasmussen, who prefers not to keep count. “I’m tired of waves! I want to leave this beach!” Like millions of Americans, Rasmussen and her husband are now reevaluating their Christmas plans. At this stage, she’s still comfortable with the family gathering she had organized with other vaccinated loved ones who have received their booster shots, but she’s already thinking she’ll skip getting drinks with friends when she visits her hometown for the holidays. “I think at this point I’m just exhausted. Probably most people are,” she said. “Every time this happens, it’s like, Oh no, you got too hopeful there for a minute. Then something else happens. First Delta, now Omicron. It feels like we’re going through the same cycle.” “What’s most frustrating,” she said, “is that we don’t seem to be learning from it.”

Charlie Neibergall / AP A chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center prays in a COVID-19 patient’s room on Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis.

New cases and hospitalizations are up week over week by about 5%–7%, the CDC said in a Wednesday briefing. Roughly 1,100 Americans are still dying each day. More than 90% of the country is considered an area of high transmission, and with cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant already located in 36 states, the forecast is only expected to worsen. The current surge is still largely driven by the Delta variant in most of the country. The CDC said it predicts that COVID cases will have further exploded as Americans gather for the holidays. It estimates as many as 1.3 million new infections will be reported in the week ending Dec. 25 — a potential 55% spike over the previous week. Looking to exploding case numbers in the UK as a potential model, January could be even more horrendous. The fact that these grim predictions arrived the same week that the US topped both 50 million infections and 800,000 deaths only seems to add to the sudden sense of increasing dread.

This video from @nbc6 in Miami, FL is of a drive-thru COVID testing site. It is from today. It is not from last year. Twitter: @JesseRodriguez

Facing this expected avalanche of yet more death, burned-out healthcare workers aren’t sure how they’ll cope. “Honestly, I don’t know how I’ll do that. I don’t know how we’ll keep going,” said Kansas physician Alix Oreck through tears. “We have none of the confidence that we initially did. We know the chances are so slim once people get to us that they’re gonna make it.” In the past month, things had already been getting markedly worse at her small 45-bed hospital in Parsons, a rural town in the state’s southeast where Oreck said it feels like people are pretending the pandemic is over. She recently initiated an ethics and allocation committee in order to make decisions about prioritizing patient care. They’re out of beds, IV poles, and other basic supplies. There’s just one ventilator left. These are not the kinds of decisions Oreck went into medicine to make. “We’re exhausted. We’re trying so hard. We’re trying to be generous of spirit even as we’re getting pummeled on all sides,” Oreck said. “But I have never seen healthcare workers cry so much. Everyone is hurting so much.”

Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via Getty Images A man prays at the bedside of his wife, who is intubated and remains critically ill after a COVID infection on Dec. 8, 2021, at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

A number of factors have converged at an unfortunate point in the pandemic. Cold weather has once again forced much of the US inside, and people are gathering for the holidays — far too many of them unvaccinated. Now, the Omicron variant has arrived on top of the already circulating Delta variant, which still comprises 96% of recorded US cases. But Omicron seems to be more contagious, even among vaccinated people. Even office holiday parties at companies with strict vaccine mandates have been followed by a spate of infections, including at BuzzFeed’s own in New York City. Omicron is likely to be the dominant variant across the country by early January. “It’s spreading like wildfire, even among vaccinated people,” Rasmussen said. “One thing is really clear: We’re gonna have a huge surge in Omicron cases. What’s going to determine how bad it’s going to be is how severe the disease will be and whether it will cause that in vaccinated people.” Some preliminary studies suggest Omicron cases are more often milder ones, but even if that holds true — a big if, as experts agree much more data is needed — its effect on hospitals could be easily counteracted depending on its spread. “If twice as many people get Omicron than Delta, but only half as many get severely ill, that’s still the same amount of severely ill as in a Delta wave,” Rasmussen said.

Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images A woman lays sick with COVID at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on Dec. 8.

But all is not without hope. The world looks very different now than at this point last year, when COVID vaccines began rolling out of factories and into the first Americans’ arms. Scientists have developed new tests, treatments, and lifesaving vaccines. “It’s important to remember that we have far more tools to fight this virus than we ever did just one year ago,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Wednesday. Gerardo Chowell, a mathematical epidemiologist at Georgia State University’s school of public health, said people in his Atlanta community aren’t postponing travel plans or holiday gatherings. They’re just being sensible. “People are ready to go on with their lives while managing COVID-19 risks,” he said. “I feel calm and optimistic. We have learned so much about this new enemy over the last two years and have reliable tools to mitigate the COVID-19 risk.” According to experts, there is one clear step Americans can take to protect themselves — and society at large — during this next wave. “The message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters Wednesday. “And particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot.” Fauci pointed to emerging studies showing vaccinations still offer considerable protection against severe disease caused by Omicron. Booster shots offer even more so. “Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron,” Fauci said. “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-thru site in Tropical Park on Dec. 16, 2021, in Miami.