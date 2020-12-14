A New York Nurse Became The First US Recipient Of The COVID-19 Vaccine

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming.

A nurse from Queens became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the US on Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was vaccinated live during a press conference with Cuomo. The governor's office said Lindsay is the first person in the US to get vaccinated, besides those who participated in the vaccine's clinical trial.

"I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history," said Lindsay shortly after she received the injection, which received FDA approval on Friday night. "I feel hopeful today."

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine left Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday morning, to be delivered to all 50 states on Monday. The FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine following an overwhelming 17–4 vote of confidence from an advisory panel of independent experts.