A New York Nurse Became The First US Recipient Of The COVID-19 Vaccine

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at a Queens hospital, became the first recipient of the vaccine in the nation, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

By Amber Jamieson

Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 14, 2020, at 10:57 a.m. ET

Mark Lennihan / Getty Images / Via pscp.tv

The moment Sandra Lindsay received the vaccination.

A nurse from Queens became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the US on Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was vaccinated live during a press conference with Cuomo. The governor's office said Lindsay is the first person in the US to get vaccinated, besides those who participated in the vaccine's clinical trial.

"I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history," said Lindsay shortly after she received the injection, which received FDA approval on Friday night. "I feel hopeful today."

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine left Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday morning, to be delivered to all 50 states on Monday. The FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine following an overwhelming 17–4 vote of confidence from an advisory panel of independent experts.

The governor smiles and the nurse claps.
Periscope / Via pscp.tv

Sandra Lindsay claps after she became the first recipient of the vaccine.

The vaccine, which will first be distributed to healthcare workers and residents of assisted living facilities, arrives at a pivotal moment in the pandemic which has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

"I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe, we're in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic and not give up so soon," said Lindsay.

The live vaccination was similar to the UK filming a 90-year-old woman becoming the first person in the country to receive the same vaccine last week, as public health authorities try and fight disinformation about the vaccine.

Hundreds of healthcare workers across the country will start receiving the vaccine on Monday, with photos and videos emerging of the vaccine arriving in boxes to different hospitals.

Hospitals and medical centers are posting images of their healthcare workers getting their first injections.

A southeast Louisiana nurse who works at Ochsner Health, the state's largest hospital system, became the first to get the vaccine in that state on Monday morning as Gov. John Bel Edwards looked on, NOLA.com reported.

In Florida, 31-year-old nurse Vanessa Arroyo, who works at the COVID unit at Tampa General Hospital, became the state's first vaccination.

Lindsay noted that as a nurse she trusts and believes in science. "What I don't trust is if I contract COVID, I don't know how it will impact me or those I will come in contact with," she said. "So I encourage everyone to take the vaccine."

Moments after Lindsay received the injection, the president tweeted: "first vaccine administered. Congratulations USA!"

New York City became the global epicenter of the virus in March and April, with hospitals struggling to cope with the thousands of people sick and dying of the virus. Lindsay is a nurse at Northwell Health, the state's largest healthcare system, which has cared for over 100,000 COVID-19 patients so far.

"It was a modern-day battlefield," said Cuomo, addressing Lindsay and other healthcare workers.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we still need to wear our masks and social-distance," said Lindsay.


