The Omicron Variant Partly Evades Vaccine Antibodies, According To A South African Study

South African researchers on Tuesday reported the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to dodge vaccines, but only partially. The results, from a small laboratory study, suggest people who have recovered from COVID-19 and been vaccinated will retain strong protection, but those who have only received the two-dose vaccine regimen could be significantly more vulnerable to infection. The study did not examine the effects of boosters but suggests their protection could be important against Omicron.



Since the Thanksgiving holiday, concern has grown worldwide over the appearance of the Omicron variant, which shows signs of increased contagiousness compared to other COVID-19 variants. Originally reported in South Africa, there are now case reports in over 50 countries, and at least 19 US states, so far.

The new finding from the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) in Durban, South Africa, is in some ways reassuring for people who have had both their shots and a past COVID-19 infection, said outside experts, and suggests raising booster shots as a priority. But the finding — which experts caution is preliminary — raises concerns for those whose initial vaccination-induced antibodies may be waning.

“I think we're in a situation where we all hoped we would be reporting something different,” said Harvard Medical School’s Jacob Lemieux.

“But the reality is that the data suggests this is a more transmissible virus with significant degrees of immune escape, that is going to render the vaccines less effective, and most of the monoclonal antibodies ineffective, coming in a surge upon a surge at a really challenging time,” Lemieux said, citing concern about a variant-enhanced surge as holiday travel increases ahead of Christmas and New Year’s.

In the new study of blood samples taken from a dozen people previously vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, researchers led by AHRI’s Alex Sigal found that their antibodies were not sufficient to “neutralize” the variant in half of them — those who had never had an infection before.

However, half of the study participants had previously been infected with COVID-19. Of those six participants, five of them saw “relatively high neutralization” against the variant.