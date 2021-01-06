How Many People Have Gotten A COVID-19 Vaccine? Track It With These Charts And Maps.

As the death toll from COVID-19 reaches staggering heights, countries are racing to deliver vaccines that could slow — and eventually stop — the spread of the coronavirus. Successfully doing so will depend on a dizzying array of factors, from completing massive clinical trials so vaccines still under development can be approved for use, manufacturing and transporting billions of doses, ensuring that rich nations don’t monopolize the world’s supply, and, crucially, actually getting doses into people’s arms. The charts and maps below will update to show the most recent data on the rollout of what will be the largest vaccination program in history, in the US and across the globe. US

Vaccine rollout by state

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via CDC

So far, the US has fallen far short of the Trump administration’s goal of giving 20 million vaccinations by the end of 2020. Each state has varied in how quickly they have been able to give the vaccines to people. The two vaccines approved for emergency use in the US so far, developed by the companies Pfizer (in partnership with BioNTech) and Moderna, are designed to be given in two doses several weeks apart. Some other vaccines still in the pipeline for approval would require only one dose. Vaccinating everyone in the US will eventually require giving somewhere between 100 and 200 doses per 100 people across each state and territory — or a total of between 330 million and 660 million doses for the entire nation. It’s a huge logistical challenge.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via CDC

Vaccines are being distributed by the military to individual states roughly in proportion to their populations. But as the map above shows, some states are administering the vaccines more quickly than others.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via CDC

Search or navigate through this table to find how your state or territory is doing on these key measures of vaccine rollout. WORLD

Vaccine rollout by nation

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via Our World In Data Countries colored in gray have either not started vaccine rollout or have reported no data.

The US is ahead of most other nations in vaccine rollout. But Israel is clearly the early leader, reaching a greater proportion of its population than any other nation has. (Its vaccination program has so far not included Palestinians in the territories occupied by Israel.) Countries colored in gray have either not started vaccine rollout or have reported no data.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via Our World In Data

Search or navigate through this table to see how each nation is doing.

