Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Named Their Son Archie
Welcome to the world, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced the name of their newborn son on Wednesday: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The duke and duchess announced the new baby in an Instagram post that featured the baby's grandmother Doria Ragland and great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the name and shared the family photo in a tweet.
The little boy was born on Monday, May 6, at 5:26 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He is seventh in line to the throne.
The duke and duchess posted a message of thanks for the "warm wishes and support" in an earlier Instagram post Wednesday.
