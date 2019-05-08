 Skip To Content
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Named Their Son Archie

Welcome to the world, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!

By Ellie Hall

Last updated on May 8, 2019, at 12:43 p.m. ET

Posted on May 8, 2019, at 11:51 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced the name of their newborn son on Wednesday: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

The duke and duchess announced the new baby in an Instagram post that featured the baby's grandmother Doria Ragland and great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the name and shared the family photo in a tweet.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke &amp; Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke &amp; Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The little boy was born on Monday, May 6, at 5:26 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He is seventh in line to the throne.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

The duke and duchess posted a message of thanks for the "warm wishes and support" in an earlier Instagram post Wednesday.

Welcome to the world, little Archie!

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

