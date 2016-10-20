Women Are Reclaiming Their "Nastiness" After Trump Called Clinton "Nasty" During The Debate

BuzzFeed News

"Be the nasty woman you want to see in the world."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 19, 2016, at 11:31 p.m. ET

At the last presidential debate on Wednesday, Donald Trump closed out the evening by calling Hillary Clinton "such a nasty woman."

Trump to Hillary: "such a nasty woman"
BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed

Trump to Hillary: "such a nasty woman"

And, as one might expect, it didn't go quite as he'd probably intended.

People everywhere decided it was time to reclaim the "nasty woman" within us all:

every feminist i know has already reclaimed “nasty woman”
Lindsey Adler @Lahlahlindsey

every feminist i know has already reclaimed “nasty woman”

Raise your hand if you're a nasty woman. #debate
Katie Mech @YourRacingBelle

Raise your hand if you're a nasty woman. #debate

MAKE AMERICA NASTY AGAIN
Carina Hsieh @carinahsieh

MAKE AMERICA NASTY AGAIN

lady in the streets nasty woman in the sheets
rudy mustang @roostermustache

lady in the streets nasty woman in the sheets

NASTY WOMEN FOR HILLARY
Dana Stevens @thehighsign

NASTY WOMEN FOR HILLARY

And there were a LOT of Janet Jackson references:

NOTHING WRONG WITH THIS NASTY WOMAN...
Eva Chen @evachen212

NOTHING WRONG WITH THIS NASTY WOMAN...

MISS CLINTON IF YA NASTY
TrickorTracy Clayton @brokeymcpoverty

MISS CLINTON IF YA NASTY

When they go low we get NASTY!
Courtney Enlow @courtenlow

When they go low we get NASTY!

WHO'S THAT CASTING THEM NASTY VOTES? NASTY WOMEN!
mark mcconville @markmcconville

WHO'S THAT CASTING THEM NASTY VOTES? NASTY WOMEN!

A lot of people pointed out Trump's frequent comments that "nobody has more respect for women" than he does:

Trump: what a nasty woman Also Trump: I have the most respect for women, believe me
Molly @Molly_Kats

Trump: what a nasty woman Also Trump: I have the most respect for women, believe me

nobody has more respect for nasty women than i do.
🎃Dave Gramana🕷🕸 @davegramana

nobody has more respect for nasty women than i do.

All in all, it was a magical night for nasty women everywhere:

honestly all the greatest women in my life are nasty
Sam Lansky @samlansky

honestly all the greatest women in my life are nasty

Be the nasty woman you want to see in the world. #debatenight
Emily Arata @aratatweets

Be the nasty woman you want to see in the world. #debatenight

SHOUT-OUT TO ALL MY FELLOW NASTY WOMEN OUT THERE #DEBATENIGHT
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

SHOUT-OUT TO ALL MY FELLOW NASTY WOMEN OUT THERE #DEBATENIGHT

please ONLY describe me as #nastywoman, hence forth #debatenight
Tyler Oakley @tyleroakley

please ONLY describe me as #nastywoman, hence forth #debatenight

FIRST OFFICIAL MEETING OF NASTY WOMEN USA™ WILL BE AT OUR LOCAL POLLING STATIONS ON NOV 8
emery lord @emerylord

FIRST OFFICIAL MEETING OF NASTY WOMEN USA™ WILL BE AT OUR LOCAL POLLING STATIONS ON NOV 8

Women who aren't called nasty rarely make history. #debatenight
Brianna Wiest @briannawiest

Women who aren't called nasty rarely make history. #debatenight

Tonight we are all nasty women
Doug Saunders @DougSaunders

Tonight we are all nasty women

