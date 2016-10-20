Women Are Reclaiming Their "Nastiness" After Trump Called Clinton "Nasty" During The Debate
"Be the nasty woman you want to see in the world."
At the last presidential debate on Wednesday, Donald Trump closed out the evening by calling Hillary Clinton "such a nasty woman."
People everywhere decided it was time to reclaim the "nasty woman" within us all:
And there were a LOT of Janet Jackson references:
A lot of people pointed out Trump's frequent comments that "nobody has more respect for women" than he does:
All in all, it was a magical night for nasty women everywhere:
