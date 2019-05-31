Trump Is The First Republican President To Acknowledge LGBT Pride Month, And Yet...

President Donald Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge the LGBT celebration of Pride Month on Friday, even as his administration works to undo and attack the civil rights of the LGBT community.

"As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation," he wrote in a series of tweets. "My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!"

The tweet came exactly one week after Trump's administration unveiled a proposal to rescind non-discrimination protections for transgender people under the Affordable Care Act. Also last week, the administration finalized one rule allowing medical workers to refuse to treat trans people based on religious objections, while drafting another that would allow homeless shelters to turn away transgender individuals.

During the presidential campaign, Trump presented himself as something of an LGBT ally. “Believe me, I am better for the gay community, I am better for women than [Clinton] will ever be on her best day,” he said in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 5, 2016. “Ask yourself who is really the friend of women and the LGBT community, Donald Trump with actions or Hillary Clinton with her words?” he said in Manchester, New Hampshire, on June 13 of that same year. He also made history by becoming the first GOP presidential nominee to mention the LGBT community in his convention acceptance speech. Just last week, the president was selling $24 LGBTQ for Trump rainbow shirts to fundraise for his reelection.

Presidents routinely use their executive powers to issue symbolic proclamations to mark days, weeks, or months they deem to be of national value. They can also release statements through the White House press office.



But since he entered the Oval Office, Trump has been silent on Pride Month, not tweeting about it, nor issuing any official presidential proclamations or statements similar to what he had done for National African American History Month, Women's History Month, Older Americans Month, and Great Outdoors Month, among others. (In 2016, BuzzFeed News asked every single day during Pride Month if Trump planned to acknowledge the month in some way).

That changed with his tweets on Friday.

"Been waiting all my life for a Republican to show this kind of leadership," tweeted Gregory T. Angelo, former president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a prominent LGBT conservative group. "THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!"



The group's new leader, Jerri Ann Henry, told BuzzFeed News via email that she was "thrilled" to see Trump's tweets, although she has been more critical of Trump than Angelo.

"In his statement, the president mentioned his support of the many LGBTQ individuals around the world who are wrongfully persecuted for their sexual orientation," she said. "We look forward to working with him to ensure the policies in this country are nondiscriminatory as well."

