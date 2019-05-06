Meghan Markle Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy
Prince Harry told reporters the couple are “still thinking about names” for their new addition.
Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a son. This is her first child with husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
The newborn prince was born at 5:26 a.m. local time and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
The royal couple confirmed the news via their official Instagram on Monday.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019."
The duchess went into labor "in the early hours of this morning," the palace said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.
"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."
Prince Harry greeted reporters after the baby's birth, saying the birth has "been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine."
He also had plenty of praise for his wife.
"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled," he said.
He later added: "It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for."
The prince said the couple were "still thinking about names" for the new addition, but promised we would all get a glimpse of the baby later this week.
In a break from royal tradition, the duke and duchess said last month that they would be celebrating the birth privately.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
