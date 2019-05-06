Meghan Markle Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a son. This is her first child with husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The newborn prince was born at 5:26 a.m. local time and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The royal couple confirmed the news via their official Instagram on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019."

The duchess went into labor "in the early hours of this morning," the palace said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.



"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Prince Harry greeted reporters after the baby's birth, saying the birth has "been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine."

He also had plenty of praise for his wife.