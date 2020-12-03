Rudy Giuliani's Latest Appearance Was Quite Literally Full Of Hot Air

Not one but two farts could be heard as Giuliani spread election conspiracies in Michigan on Wednesday.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

As he works to spread lies in order to undermine the results of the presidential election, Rudy Giuliani's list of shambolic media appearances continues to grow. There was, of course, the notorious Philadelphia press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which is, as the name suggests, a landscaping company and not a luxury hotel. Then there was the Washington, DC, event where he seemingly melted before the cameras as hair dye leaked down his face. And on Wednesday night there was a chaotic and conspiracy-filled hearing in Lansing, Michigan, in which not one but two fart sounds could be heard as Giuliani spoke about four hours into the lengthy event.

Responding to a question from Michigan state Rep. Darrin Camilleri about the New York Times story that Giuliani is lobbying President Donald Trump for a preemptive pardon, the attorney objected vehemently to what he said was a defamatory question. "I will ask that he be disciplined for that," Giuliani said as a microphone picked up a faint tooting sound. Roughly 90 seconds later, as Camilleri pressed Giuliani to respond to Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that federal prosecutors had found no evidence of election fraud that would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win, yet another more audible whoosh could be heard. "The answer that I gave you was that they didn't bother to interview a single witness," Giuliani said as what sounded like a burst of literal hot air popped out during his last two words of metaphorical hot air. The moment went viral when it was clipped and shared by HuffPost reporter Ryan Reilly on Twitter on Wednesday night. It has since been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀)

Many people noticed that Jenna Ellis, another attorney assisting Giuliani in spreading lies about Biden's victory, seemed to give him a side-eye glance upon hearing the second fart noise.

JENNA'S FACE 😭😭😭 Rudy farting so loudly that the mic picked it up and Jenna could barely hold back a laugh is peak 2020, man. Girl, aren't you sad you refused to wear a mask? 😂 #ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorning

@ryanjreilly Jenna heard. Jenna knows. Rudy farted. We all heard it & saw her reaction. 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.