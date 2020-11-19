 Skip To Content
16 Photos Of Rudy Giuliani In A Hot Room

At a press conference Thursday, Rudy Giuliani was feeling the heat to come up with evidence to support Trump's baseless and unhinged election conspiracies. And we mean that literally. He was quite literally feeling the heat.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 19, 2020, at 2:08 p.m. ET

1.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

2.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

3.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

4.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

5.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

6.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

7.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

8.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

9.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

10.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

11.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

12.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

13.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

14.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

15.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

16.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

