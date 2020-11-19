16 Photos Of Rudy Giuliani In A Hot Room
At a press conference Thursday, Rudy Giuliani was feeling the heat to come up with evidence to support Trump's baseless and unhinged election conspiracies. And we mean that literally. He was quite literally feeling the heat.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.