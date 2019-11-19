A Lawmaker Denied Ripping An Absolutely Enormous Fart On Live Television
"It was not me!!!!" Rep. Eric Swalwell said in a text message. "It's funny tho." #Fartgate trended on Twitter.
In an interview Monday night with MSNBC host Chris Matthews, California Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to...well, rip an absolutely enormous fart.
"Chris, so far the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat an election," he said from the Capitol.
The Democrat, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared to react to the fart with a brief pause, while attempting not to smile.
As the clip of Swalwell quickly circulated on the internet, some began to speculate that the California representative was the one behind the loud flatulence.
But in a text to BuzzFeed News on Monday night, Swalwell denied having anything to do with it.
"It was not me!!!!!" he wrote. "Ha. And I didn't hear it when I was speaking."
Pressed by this reporter, Swalwell denied again having heard the fart, before adding, "It's funny tho."
MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The show, Hardball, where Swalwell appeared did however post this cryptic yet not so subtle subtweet about the ongoing mystery.
The tweet was deleted within a few minutes.
The show later tried to explain the sound on Twitter saying it was all a "mug scraping across the desk."
Swalwell responded to the show's tweet, claiming in all caps: "TOTAL EXONERATION!"
Addy Baird is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Contact this reporter at addy.baird@buzzfeed.com.
