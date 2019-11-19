A Lawmaker Denied Ripping An Absolutely Enormous Fart On Live Television

In an interview Monday night with MSNBC host Chris Matthews, California Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to...well, rip an absolutely enormous fart.



"Chris, so far the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat an election," he said from the Capitol.



The Democrat, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared to react to the fart with a brief pause, while attempting not to smile.

As the clip of Swalwell quickly circulated on the internet, some began to speculate that the California representative was the one behind the loud flatulence.

But in a text to BuzzFeed News on Monday night, Swalwell denied having anything to do with it.

"It was not me!!!!!" he wrote. "Ha. And I didn't hear it when I was speaking."