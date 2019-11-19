 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Lawmaker Denied Ripping An Absolutely Enormous Fart On Live Television

Trending

A Lawmaker Denied Ripping An Absolutely Enormous Fart On Live Television

"It was not me!!!!" Rep. Eric Swalwell said in a text message. "It's funny tho." #Fartgate trended on Twitter.

By Addy Baird

Picture of Addy Baird Addy Baird BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 18, 2019, at 9:28 p.m. ET

Posted on November 18, 2019, at 9:03 p.m. ET

OMFG SOUND ON
Andrew Lawrence @ndrew_lawrence

OMFG SOUND ON

Reply Retweet Favorite

In an interview Monday night with MSNBC host Chris Matthews, California Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared to...well, rip an absolutely enormous fart.

"Chris, so far the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat an election," he said from the Capitol.

The Democrat, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared to react to the fart with a brief pause, while attempting not to smile.

As the clip of Swalwell quickly circulated on the internet, some began to speculate that the California representative was the one behind the loud flatulence.

But in a text to BuzzFeed News on Monday night, Swalwell denied having anything to do with it.

"It was not me!!!!!" he wrote. "Ha. And I didn't hear it when I was speaking."

NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC:
Addy Baird @addysue

NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pressed by this reporter, Swalwell denied again having heard the fart, before adding, "It's funny tho."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The show, Hardball, where Swalwell appeared did however post this cryptic yet not so subtle subtweet about the ongoing mystery.

Screenshot

The tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

The show later tried to explain the sound on Twitter saying it was all a "mug scraping across the desk."

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists - it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw
Hardball @hardball

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists - it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Swalwell responded to the show's tweet, claiming in all caps: "TOTAL EXONERATION!"

  1. Who do you think is responsible for the fart heard round the nation?

    Who do you think is responsible for the fart heard round the nation?

Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Who do you think is responsible for the fart heard round the nation?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Not Available For Your Device




ADVERTISEMENT