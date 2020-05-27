There Was A Pretty Loud Fart Noise During A Joe Biden Livestream

In the first week of this hell month, we heard someone flushing a toilet during a live hearing of the Supreme Court. And now May is ending with a large fart noise.

A livestreamed campaign video chat between presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday was briefly muffled by the sound of what appeared to be a very wet fart.



Biden was asking about what "the human cost" looks like in Pennsylvania if more federal money doesn't arrive to help with the coronavirus economic recovery when the toot rang out.

He appeared to lean back in his chair at the same time as the noise, while Wolf appeared to blink and shake his head shortly after.